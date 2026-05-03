Black-Owned Dermatology Center Founder Expands Services With New Hair Loss Treatment Center

Dina D. Strachan, MD, a Harvard-educated, board-certified dermatologist, is the Founder and CEO of Aglow Dermatology, a leading Black-owned dermatology practice in Manhattan, NYC. Recently, she announced the launch of her new Hair Loss Center of Excellence, a specialized initiative dedicated to diagnosing and treating hair and scalp disorders across all hair types and textures.

Dr. Strachan, who is also a NYU faculty member and a nationally-recognized expert in complex hair and scalp conditions, is known to a broader audience as an on-camera expert featured in the Netflix docuseries The Black Beauty Effect, where she contributes her expertise on skin, hair, and representation in dermatology.

As interest in hair restoration has grown, so has confusion about treatment options—particularly for patients with textured hair, who are often underserved or misinformed. The Hair Loss Center of Excellence was created to bring medical clarity, evidence-based treatment, and equitable care to patients seeking effective, individualized solutions.

“Hair loss is a medical condition that deserves careful evaluation and thoughtful treatment,” said Dr. Strachan. “Too often, patients are given generalized advice or cosmetic solutions without a proper diagnosis. Our goal is to provide clear answers and personalized treatment plans grounded in sound medical science, while ensuring that people of all hair textures receive the same level of expertise and attention.”

Dr. Strachan is widely known for her expertise in diagnosing and managing hair loss conditions that disproportionately affect African Americans, including scarring alopecias such as central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), a condition that is frequently underrecognized or misdiagnosed. Her work emphasizes early diagnosis, prevention of permanent hair loss, and culturally competent care that takes into account styling practices, hair care traditions, and patient priorities.

Aglow Dermatology has built a reputation for combining medical excellence with a nuanced understanding of skin and hair issues in people of color. The new Center of Excellence formalizes that commitment, offering structured, in-depth evaluations for patients with complex or treatment-resistant hair loss. These dedicated sessions will be held monthly to allow for comprehensive assessment and management, while standard hair loss consultations remain available year-round.

, improve outcomes through education and early intervention, and ensure that advances in dermatology are accessible to all patients– not just a subset.

Patients will benefit from:

• Detailed diagnostic evaluations of hair and scalp disorders

• Evidence-based medical and procedural treatment options

• Expertise in both scarring and non-scarring alopecias

• Care tailored to all hair textures, including tightly coiled and curly hair

• Guidance on safe hair care practices and avoidance of harmful or ineffective treatments

To schedule an appointment at the Hair Loss Center of Excellence or for general dermatology services, send an email to backoffice@aglowdermatology.com or call/text 212-627-1004

Previously appeared on BlackNews.com

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