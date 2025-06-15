Food by Ahsan Washington 8 Black-Owned Ice Cream Shops To Get Your Summer Sweet These shops are crafting tasty, ice cream goodness.







Summer is a perfect excuse to check out some amazing Black-owned ice cream spots. These shops are crafting tasty, ice cream goodness, keeping culture alive and building community with every scoop. BLACK ENTERPRISE has curated eight spots where you can satisfy your sweet tooth while supporting businesses that actually mean something. Trust me, these aren’t your average ice cream shops, each spoonful comes with a story.

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats – Alexandria, VA

Goodies is where Brandon Byrd serves up some really good frozen custard—from a vintage 1950s bus that is now in an old bank vault in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. The vibe is retro heaven. Byrd is passionate about bringing back classic American desserts with his own soulful spin. Do yourself a favor and try their chocolate custard with a warm brownie sundae. It’s an absolute game-changer.

Sugar Hill Creamery – Harlem, New York

Sugar Hill Creamery is run by husband-wife duo Petrushka and Nick Larsen. They’ve mixed their Caribbean and Midwest roots to create some seriously good small-batch ice cream. Their “A$AP Rocky Road” is a chocolate flavor loaded with toasted hazelnuts, marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Kaye’s Pints and Scoops – Memphis, Tennessee

Kaye’s Pints and Scoops is a small creamery that popped up in Memphis during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner, Kiamesha Wilson, knows her ice cream. If you’re into local ingredients and handmade ice cream, you’ve gotta check it out. Kaye’s Pints and Scoops is always switching up their chocolate flavors, the Chocolate Fudge Swirl is lit, and so is the Triple Chocolate Chip.

Cloud Cups – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Galen Thomas runs this sweet spot in Philly called Cloud Cups. It’s the place to hit up if you’re craving something sweet. Cloud Cups is all about a great gelato and sorbet with flavors that will blow customers’ minds. The establishment is always switching things up to keep it interesting. Their dark chocolate gelato is rich and smooth,

Sweet Dreams Ice Cream – Decatur, Georgia

Tucked away in Decatur, Georgia, Sweet Dreams Ice Cream is a cute little spot run by Cyntauria Jones and Len Davidson. It’s ice cream heaven. They’ve got tons of creamy flavors that’ll make your taste buds dance. Locals can’t get enough of this place.

Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream – Chicago, Illinois

Shawn Michelle’s is a Chicago treasure. Yahya and Nataki Muhammad run a spot that patrons will enjoy. The ice cream hits different: My Momma’s Famous Slap Yo Son, Banana Pudding Ice Cream Every bite is like a homemade throwback. If you’re in Chicago and need a sugar fix, you gotta swing by Shawn Michelle’s Homemade ice cream. It’s worth every calorie.

