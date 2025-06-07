Indulge Yourself On National Donut Day At These Black-Owned Donut Shops

June 7 is National Donut Day, and these Black-owned donut shops are giving us all things donuts to rant and rave about. These donut shops aren’t just whipping up delicious donuts. They’re creating interesting flavor combinations and making a difference in their communities. The shop owners have flipped the script on what a donut business can be and actualize. Their commitment to community is just as impressive as their glazed masterpieces. Who knew donut shops could be such powerful forces for good?

Sublime Doughnuts – Atlanta, Georgia

If you’re ever in Atlanta and hit with a midnight donut craving, Sublime Doughnuts has got you covered. This 24-hour sweet spot, owned by the talented Kamal Grant, has two locations: one on 10th Street and another on Briarcliff Road. What makes this place special isn’t just its round-the-clock service, but its wildly creative donuts that draw inspiration from flavors around the world. It’s worth the trip if you’re tired of the same old glazed options.

Cloudy Donut Co. – Brooklyn, New York

Try Cloudy Donut Co. It’s a vegan donut shop in Brooklyn. The owner, Derrick Faulcon, has created something special here. Cloudy Donut Co. has incredible gourmet donuts with flavors you wouldn’t believe, and everything is plant-based. You can find them in Brooklyn Heights and Nolita. What makes Cloudy even cooler is that, beyond just serving up delicious treats, they’re breaking barriers as the first Black-owned vegan donut shop in the city, becoming a trailblazer.

Old Fashioned Donuts – Chicago, Illinois

If you are ever wandering through Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, you may catch the mouthwatering scent wafting from Old Fashioned Donuts. This local gem has been serving hungry Chicagoans for over half a century. The owner, Burritt Bulloch, has turned this spot into a landmark in the community, famous for the massive “Big Dat” donut. You’ll find this sweet haven at 11248 S. Michigan Ave. Whether you’re a donut fanatic or just someone looking to taste a piece of authentic Chicago food culture, you can’t miss this place.

Devi’s Donuts and Sweets – Long Beach, California

Devi’s Donut Spot has been around since 2016. It was started by the Ognibenes and named after their child, Vrinda. Eva has been perfecting her donut recipe for 15-plus years, and it shows. Their flavors are exciting. The Lemon Pistachio, Lavender Rose and Creme Brûlée are all plant-based. Hit them up on this National Donut Day if you’re craving something different. Devi’s Donuts is not just about the donuts; they’re big on supporting formerly incarcerated individuals.

Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.) – Charlotte, North Carolina

If you’re ever in Charlotte, North Carolina, you’ve got to check out Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.), This Black-owned gem is seriously worth the trip. Owner Jasmine Macon has created this sweet little spot where donut fanatics can’t stop raving about. Beyond Amazing Donuts offers everyday vanilla and chocolate classics, unexpected flavors, and seasonal treats. The shop is part of a network of Black-owned eateries in the area, making it more than just a place to crush your sugar cravings. It is showcasing the city’s fantastic food diversity.

Donut’ste Donuts – Lake Mary, Florida

This Black-owned donut shop specializes in plant-based treats. The founders, Chef Jacob Buchanan and Chef Victoria White, are wizards when it comes to making donuts from scratch. They’ve built up quite the fan club in Lake Mary, Florida. Visitors drive from all over to get their hands on these goodies!

