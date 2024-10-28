Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Bestow Jewelry Collection Partners With ‘SurviveHer’ To Spread Awareness For Breast Cancer The two trailblazers launched this collaboration to shed light on a critical issue for Black women.







Black-owned jewelry brand Bestow Collection has announced its partnership with the SurviveHer non-profit organization to spread awareness on breast cancer.

Bestow Collection’s founder, Jen Hayes Lee, aims to help Black women disproportionately impacted by the disease to learn more about steps to take action. According to a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Hayes Lee met SurviveHer’s founder, Lyndsay Levingston, through the Support Your Girlfriends Community network. Now, the two trailblazers have launched this collaboration to shed light on a critical issue for Black women.

As Hayes Lee’s own mother died from breast cancer in 2003, this endeavor is a personal mission for the brand to empower this community. A long-standing advocate for awareness, Hayes Lee became a pre-vivor herself.

Undergoing a preventive double mastectomy, Hayes Lee promotes preventative care for those most vulnerable of diagnosis. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Black women are more susceptible to aggressive subtypes including triple-negative (TNBC) and inflammatory breast cancer. Moreover, the demographic remains more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age and later stage.

Courtesy of Jen Hayes Lee

Through Bestow Collection, Hayes Lee will encourage customers to “sharing your gifts” while spreading awareness for breast cancer. Through its assortment of jewelry, the collection aims to help women showcase their beauty for a special cause.

Bestow Collection and Hayes Lee continues to encourage its customers to “rock their hoops” in solidarity with survivors and all impacted by the illness. This initiative also aligns with Hayes Lee’s The Golden Hoop project. The venture raised over $10k for free genetic testing to see if one carries genes that could develop breast cancer.

The collaboration hopes to continue the joint mission of empowering women through knowledge and advocacy. Bestow Collection and SurviveHer also intend to promote this initiative beyond Breast Cancer Awareness month. The entrepreneur’s efforts include a donation of 50% of net proceeds from sales using the exclusive discount code, 20SurviveHer, that go to the nonprofit organization.

