Health and Wellness by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 6th Annual Pink Awards Celebrates Black Women’s Health And Breast Cancer Advocacy In Star-Studded Event Hosted by Carl Payne and Kenny Burns, the star-studded event gathered leaders in the fight against breast cancer, with a particular focus on advocating for Black women’s health.







The much-anticipated 6th Annual Pink Awards took center stage on October 12, 2024, at the TheaterPlex at The House of Hope Atlanta, marking the highlight of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hosted by Carl Payne and Kenny Burns, the star-studded event gathered leaders in the fight against breast cancer, with a particular focus on advocating for Black women’s health.

Grammy-winning artist Rudy Currence set a soulful tone with a powerful opening performance, followed by an electric dance tribute from Jazze Pha’s dancers. He celebrated the legendary producer as he received the prestigious Vanguard Award. Performances by Vott, Kaelyn Kastle, B. Chase & Shabach, Y’anna Crawley, Monica Lisa Stevenson, and Zebulon Ellis further elevated the event, each artist delivering emotional, crowd-pleasing sets.

The Pink Awards honored a trailblazing lineup of figures, recognizing their groundbreaking work in health, activism, and entertainment. Queen Afua, named “The Visionary,” was acknowledged for her contributions to holistic health in the Black community. Video tributes from Erykah Badu and Dougie Fresh added heartfelt support to her recognition.

Bishop William Murphy and April Love

Terrence Lester, Ph.D., was awarded “The Samaritan” and was praised for his leadership in aiding people experiencing homelessness. Devon Franklin received the “Game Changer” award for his impactful work in Hollywood. At the same time, LaSonjia “LJ” Jack, recognized as “The Warrior,” was honored for her resilience as a sports team owner. Bishop William Murphy III, awarded “The Trailblazer,” was celebrated for his Grammy-nominated gospel career and ministry.

Two breast cancer survivors, Ricki Fairley and Roxanne McIver, were spotlighted for their relentless advocacy, highlighting healthcare disparities faced by Black women. Their emotional stories served as a powerful reminder of the need for change in how breast cancer care is delivered to women of color.

A defining moment of the evening was the presentation of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award to Pink Awards founder April Love, a 13-year breast cancer survivor. Love’s dedication to breast cancer awareness has empowered countless women, and her creation of the Pink Awards has become a beacon of hope.

With support from sponsors like Leo Marshall Creative, IBest Wines, Luc Belaire Champagne, and others, the Pink Awards Foundation continues its mission to provide resources and advocacy for breast cancer survivors.

For more information, visit www.thepinkawards.com.

