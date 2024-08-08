Uncategorized by Mitti Hicks Beloved Black-owned Nonprofit in Mississippi Secures $2.2 Million Grant The Delta Regional Authority and the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded Higher Purpose Co. a $2.2 million grant.









The Delta Regional Authority and the U.S. Economic Development Administration has received a $2.2 million grant to Higher Purpose Co., a Black-owned nonprofit in Mississippi that enhances the financial, physical, and cultural well-being of Mississippi Residents. The money will be used to develop the Higher Purpose Hub in Clarksdale

“We are honored to receive this significant grant from the Delta Regional Authority and the Economic Development Administration,” said Dr. Tim Lampkin, founder and CEO of Higher Purpose Co, in a statement. “This funding will advance our mission of improving economic opportunity in Mississippi. The vibrant renovation of the Higher Purpose Hub will not only provide essential services and business resources but will also create jobs, increase access to fresh food, and elevate arts/culture programming. We are excited to continue our purpose-driven work and this grant is a major step in making our collective vision a reality.”

Founded in 2016, Higher Purpose Co. is a nationally recognized nonprofit committed to enhancing intergenerational economic opportunity across Mississippi. The organization focuses on Black communities impacted by poverty and works to increase business ownership, and address food injustices, assist people with learning skills for the workforce.

According to data from Eurasia Review, Mississippi is the poorest state in the United States. In 2023, more than 18% of the population lived below the poverty line—basically one in five residents—compared to the national poverty average of nearly 12%. Mississippi is also the hungriest state in the U.S. In 2022, food insecurity statewide averaged a little more than 15% compared to the national average of 10%.

Once the historic building is renovated, it will serve as an economic opportunity center. The hub will offer innovative services, create jobs, improve access to fresh food, and amplify arts and culture programming, which staff believes are essential for positive outcomes for Mississippi residents.

According to its website, Higher Purpose Co. has created and retained more than 400 jobs statewide and impacted thousands through its Civil Rights Education programming since its launch.