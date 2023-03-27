Black-Owned Pet Food Brand, PetPlate, Put To Test With Custom Online Ordering Process

Renaldo Webb had one thing on his mind when he found out his dog, Winston, had a sensitive stomach: find better food for dogs to live longer and healthier lives.

Seven years later, the Black-owned brand, PetPlate, is a successful name in the pet food industry. With little to no Black representation in this space, Webb and his company have delivered more than 15 million meals and treats to four-legged friends across the country.

By securing more than $21 million in funding, according to Because of Them We Can, Webb has come a long way from starting the business back in 2016. That year, he told BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2021, his brand was seen by millions on the popular show, Shark Tank. While he didn’t receive any offers from the sharks, one did come from the pet food store Pet Supplies Plus.

The brand is sold in 100 stores across the country.

While it’s selling off the shelves in stores, the real “glow up” comes from PetPlate’s online made-to-order ordering system. A reporter from theGrio ordered for her pet and was amazed by the process, which begins by having pet owners answering some particulars about the dog, like breed, diet, activity level, weight. Users then receive recommended meals and treats.

Days later, a blue PetPlate box will arrive at your door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PetPlate (@petplate)

The online system aims to make ordering for pet owners easier and accessible, something the brand strives for.

“I believed deeply from my own experiences there was demand for PetPlate, and it has been rewarding to see the impact we’ve had on the lives of tens of thousands of pet parents across the U.S,” Webb said. “There is still more work to be done, but I feel fortunate for what we’ve accomplished to date.”