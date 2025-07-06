Yes, We’re Highlighting Black-Owned Restaurants With The Best Finger-Lickin’ 2-Piece On National Fried Chicken Day

Who knew July 6 was National Fried Chicken Day? Not only is today the perfect day to pull up to your favorite spot and order a proper two-piece, it represents far more than food—it embodies a culinary art that many Black folks have mastered. Across the nation Black‑owned establishments combine their expertise to a soulful dish that is deeply-rooted in flavor. Check out these eight restaurants that don’t pluck around when it comes to frying up delicious crispy chicken.

Willie Mae’s Scotch House

Since 1957, Willie Mae’s Scotch House in New Orlean has remained a family-owned establishment delivering traditional New Orleans soul food. Willie Mae Seaton established the restaurant which her granddaughter Kerry Seaton Stewart continues to operate. Willie Mae’s is a must visit destination for culinary enthusiasts due to its simple ambiance combined with memorable flavors, however, is renowned for its tender crispy chicken, and even earned a James Beard Award in 2005.

Busy Bee Café

Since 1947 Busy Bee Café has stood as a culinary treasure in Atlanta, Georgia, delivering exceptional Southern dishes. Tracy Gates owns this Atlanta establishment which stands as a cornerstone in the city’s Black culinary community and receives admiration from both local residents and civil rights leaders. Busy Bee Café’s menu showcases its deep-rooted history through a delicious two-piece combo that offers yams, collards, and hot cornbread. Busy Bee has won the James Beard Award in 2022 and received a Michelin Bib in 2024. However, it’s the golden brown fried chicken that steals the show.

Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles

The culinary treasure Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles emerged in Phoenix, Arizona during 2002 through the efforts of its founder Larry “Lo-Lo” White. Every bite of the Hood Classics two-piece delivers crispy perfection alongside a soul food legacy that stands unmistakable. Lo-Lo’s transports the Deep South’s rich flavors into the Southwest creating an essential destination for food enthusiasts.

Honey’s Kettle Fried Chicken

The renowned Honey’s Kettle Fried Chicken in Culver City, California emerged in 2000 under Vincent Williams’ leadership. Through its distinctive kettle-frying method Honey’s Kettle delivers a lighter yet crispier fried chicken experience that maintains full flavor integrity. A delightful two-piece kettle-fried chicken paired with honey-drizzled biscuits graces the menu. The atmosphere echoes traditional Sunday dinners while incorporating a distinctive West Coast flair that makes it unique.

Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

Charles Pan-Fried Chicken emerged as a Harlem essential through its delivery of mouthwatering cuisine in the early 1990s. Charles Gabriel uses traditional methods to create his famous dishes. Experiencing the two-piece skillet-fried combo becomes a necessity where crispy chicken pieces meet collard greens over a bed of rice.

The Chicken Hut

Since 1957, The Chicken Hut has been delivering its signature crispy fried chicken to Durham, North Carolina patrons. The Thorpe family ownership has maintained the restaurant as a cornerstone of Durham’s Black community throughout many years. Chicken Hut stands out as a destination where visitors can experience local cuisine through its budget-friendly offerings and strong family-oriented environment. Among the diverse menu options, the two-piece dark meat combination with baked mac and potato salad stands out as a customer favorite.

Ezell’s Chicken

Established in 1984 by Ezell Stephens and Lewis Rudd, Seattle’s Ezell’s Chicken delivers crispy chicken pieces alongside traditional side dishes. Ezell’s Chicken which built a strong customer following for its tasty food now operates beyond Seattle while supporting other Black businesses through grant programs.

Cleo’s Southern Cuisine

Chef Kristen Ashley established Cleo’s Southern Cuisine as a Chicago landmark in 2019. Through her perfectly seasoned crispy chicken Chef Ashley became “Chicago’s Fried Chicken Queen,” and you need to experience their Fried Two-Piece with Spicy Remoulade. A delightful combination of flavor and texture emerges when the fried chicken is pay with honey cornbread muffins and sweet potatoes.

