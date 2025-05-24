Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 10 Black-Owned BBQ Brands To Kick Off Your Memorial Day Grilling Bring a whole new level of flavor to the cookout.







Memorial Day is just around the corner and that means summer is basically here. It’s time we dust off those grills, text the group chat, and get ready for some seriously good BBQ. But hey, instead of the same old routine this year, why not shake things up a bit? There are some incredible Black-owned BBQ brands out there that’ll bring a whole new level of flavor to the cookout, we’re talking deep soul, rich history, and taste that’ll have everyone asking for seconds. These folks are crushing it in the BBQ world, with items that range from tangy sauces to secret-recipe rubs, and we can’t leave out smoked meats. Get into these 10 Black-owned BBQ brands that will take your Memorial Day spread from good to mouthwatering.

Uncle Dell’s Mambo Sauce

This Washington D.C. gem is insane. It’s sweet, tangy, and has just enough heat to take basic chicken or ribs to the next-level. Straight outta D.C.’s go-go culture, Uncle Dell’s Mambo Sauce works on everything. Slap it on thick and marinate overnight. This sauce will have you shook.

Jones Bar-B-Q

Jones Bar-B-Q operates as a Kansas City, Kansas institution under the ownership of sisters Deborah and Mary Jones who have been serving delicious BBQ with love for many years. The Jones sisters have bottled their signature BBQ sauces which will bring Kansas City flavor to your backyard cookout. The combination of their signature burnt ends with slow-cooked pulled pork creates an unforgettable dining experience.

Bludso’s BBQ

Kevin Bludso is the genius behind the sauces and rubs. Bludso mixes Texas BBQ with Cali vibes and it’s insane. This grill master also has a cookbook with recipes for his beef brisket which is rumored to be smoky, tender, and cooked to perfection, as well as his BBQ chicken sandwiches.

Big Red’s Hot Sauce

Paul Ford and his family run Big Red’s Hot Sauce, a Black-owned gem tucked away in Phoenix, Arizona. Their lineup of hot sauces and BBQ concoctions aren’t just spicy, they’re bursting with flavor that’ll make your taste buds backflip. Grill masters across the region swear by these sauces when they’re looking to kick their backyard cookouts up a notch.



Uncle Jammy’s BBQ Sauce

This Pittsburgh joint offers some incredibly delicious sauces! They have a wide range of flavors, including sriracha, golden BBQ, and spicy Cajun options. Simply slather these sauces on some smoky ribs or grilled vegetables, you won’t regret it.

Sienna Sauce

This sauce was created by Tyla-Simone Crayton when she was just 14-years-old. It’s blown up so much that you can now grab a bottle at H-E-B, Wegmans, and other stores across the country. Tap into the Smokey Brown flavor or the Sweet & Tangy and Lemon Pepper that are equally mouthwatering.





Scott’s Barbecue Sauce

The family recipe of Scott’s Barbecue Sauce from 1917 provides a sugar-free and fat-free alternative for people with dietary needs. The vinegar-based flavor profile of this BBQ sauce follows the traditional methods of Eastern North Carolina BBQ. Use this BBQ sauce to flavor both pulled pork and grilled chicken.

Sniffin’ Griffin’s BBQ

Have you tried Sniffin’ Griffin’s BBQ yet? It’s West Coast rapper Warren G’s place. The BBQ at Sniffin’ Griffin’s stands out from others because they combine peach-based sauces with tropical flavors to create an unforgettable experience. The smokehouse experience at this establishment stands apart from traditional smokehouses. The restaurant offers a selection of rubs and seasonings which customers can purchase to enhance their home-cooked chicken and pork dishes. The Smokin’ Me Out and We Brings Heat are popular flavors.

Bobby Brown Foods

Bobby Brown Foods operates as a Black-owned business under the leadership of singer Bobby Brown. The company provides all-natural BBQ sauces together with seasonings, hot sauces and fry mixes. The company’s sauces stand out because they deliver intense flavors while containing less sugar and sodium. The Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce and Boston Blend Seasoning and Straight Fire Hot Sauce represent some of their most well-known products.

