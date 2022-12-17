Black-owned Small Businesses on Amazon Offer Options to Make Your Holiday Shopping Easier

With Christmas quickly approaching, completing your holiday shopping list may have gotten off track. If you are still pondering what to buy for your family and friends, there is some good news for last-minute shoppers who want less hassle and headaches—and to support Black-owned small businesses at the same time.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has identified a handful of Black-owned brands featured this year in its Amazon Small Business Superheroes who sell products to scores of customers in Amazon’s online store. These small businesses selling in Amazon’s store offer everything from rain hats to keep hair dry to workout gear to help you get fit in the New Year.

And even if you don’t buy items as Christmas presents, it is a proactive way to support the success of Black-owned sellers working year-round to grow and build their small business brands. Check out some of the Black-owned small businesses on Amazon offering unique gifts and products that could be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffers:

EasyPeasie — The owner of EasyPeasie Veggie Blends sells carrots, peas, butternut squash, spinach, and other vegetables in powdered form. Like food seasoning, flavorful core brands are Natural Blend, Green Blend, and Red Blend, as well as a mix of spice blends. Learn more here.

Hairbrella –– This Atlanta-based small business offers several distinct products, including rain hats, sleep caps, and scrub caps for women, men, and children. Its innovative rain hat is designed to help safeguard hairdos, primarily for Black women, from being ravaged by rain, humidity, snow, and other inclement conditions. Check out more here.

Ujamaa Lighting — Based in Austin, Texas, this small business mainly sells LED light bulbs for households but plans to expand into the lucrative commercial and industrial arenas. Click here to learn more.

BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages — This company has grown rapidly by offering an array of coffees and teas. It was one of the top new coffee brands in Amazon’s store in 2020. Discover more here.

Powerhandz — This small business is a thriving contender in the athletic training and fitness products industry. It offers various products, including patented weighted gloves and 10-pound power suits. Check them out here.

Orijin Bees — Making noise in the toy industry, this small business offers a collection of dolls authentically representing Black and Brown children. Go here to find out more.

Livity Yoga — This sustainable yoga small business sells a stainless-steel insulated water bottle, a cork yoga mat, and cotton yoga straps for stretching among its products. Click here to learn more.

Hustle Clean – This personal hygiene company sells body wipes and eco-friendly mineral bath soaps, among other products. See more about them

Supporting Black-owned businesses this holiday season has never been easier, as you can look out for the new Black-owned business badge to shop and discover product offers throughout Amazon’s store. You can also explore the Black-owned category of Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide to find the perfect last-minute gift at Amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide.