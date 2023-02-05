Black-Owned Title Insurance Firm Closes Over $2 Billion in Transactions

The leading Black-owned title insurance company, National Standard Abstract, recently closed over $2 billion in transactions. The masterminds behind this inspiring company are the father and son duo, Osei Rubie and Nadir Rubie.

The Rubies’ has built a multi-billion portfolio with commercial and residential transactions with faith-based, and market-rate developments in New York City. They have streamlined the title insurance process for projects of any size, with decades of experience and public-private partnerships.

“This $2 billion milestone is significant because it illustrates the correlation between representation, investment in marginalized communities, and their long-term impact on thousands seeking jobs or homes for their families,” Nadir Rubie said during an interview with Shoppe Black. “I am proud of what we have accomplished by being true to ourselves since day one. We value every client and partner because relationships matter; that is the core principle of our business.”

According to Shoppe Black, National Standard Abstract’s transactions ranged from $24 million to $43 million during its first year of operation. Shoppe Black added that this year, the company will close individual commercial transactions exceeding $300 million, while providing title insurance for a significant pipeline of multifamily apartment buildings in New York City.

For The National Standard Abstract, philanthropy is important, too. The Osei Rubie Charitable Fund aims to end racial inequity and support community-based organizations.

“Every problem solved brings us one step closer to our mutual goal of transforming communities,” Amoy Chin, Vice President of Closing Operations at National Standard Abstract, said to Shopp Black. “We have supported our diverse clientele for the past eight years at every phase. It has been an incredible experience to watch the progression of their confidence alongside their projects.”

A percentage of every successful transaction helps empower Blacks through education, entrepreneurship, youth programming, sports, and community development.