News by Kandiss Edwards Black-Owned Birding Company Offers Multi-Day American Bird Expedition Beija Flor Travel is launching a birding expedition in New York.







Beija Flor Travel Inc., a Black-owned bird tour company, is launching a multi-day American expedition set for May 2025 in New York.

The company is promoting the tour as a “cultural bird expedition” designed to engage the Black community in birdwatching. Experienced birders will enjoy the rare bird viewing. Still, the company’s primary goal is to nurture the growing interest in birding among Black individuals. The focus is beginners and casual birdwatchers, according to the company’s website.

The initiative is tapping into an underexplored market in the birding industry. A study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that only 9,315 birders identify as Black.

These statistics highlight a significant opportunity to broaden participation in the pastime. The birding industry generates billions of dollars in revenue, and local economies benefit from tourism.

The same study revealed that birders spent an estimated $14 billion on trips and $93 billion on equipment in 2022. Consequently, trip expenditures are a boon for local economies. Nearly half of the trip expenses are allocated to food and lodging. Thirty-six percent went to transportation, and the remaining 15 percent covered additional costs such as guide fees, user fees, and equipment rentals.

Beija Flor Travel Inc.’s upcoming expedition aims to provide a cultural and recreational experience, promoting diversity in the birding community. Birdwatching continues to grow in popularity. The company’s initiative could help spark increased interest among the Black community, creating new opportunities for participants and local businesses.

For international travelers, Beija Flor Travel offers expeditions in Dominica and Kenya. Kenyan tour participants will explore historically Important Bird Areas (IBAs) and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Washington Wachira will lead the tour.

Bertrand Jno Baptiste, aka “Dr. Birdy,” will lead the Dominican tour. Possible sightings include Imperial Amazon (or “Sisserou”), Red-necked Amazon (or “Jaco”), Blue-Headed Hummingbird, and Plumbeous Warblers.

