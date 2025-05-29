‘Black People Outside’ Takes The Community Inside KOA’s Black Camper Retreat

Whether camping or glamping, there’s something beautiful about spending quality time outdoors with the people you love and vibe with. It’s even more meaningful when you bring your culture and unique ways of connecting into shared spaces, creating opportunities for learning and community. This summer, if you’re looking to bring your family or friend group together, consider a cozy, community-focused camping getaway in an environment where everyone is welcome.

Even if you’re not an outdoors enthusiast, there are camping (or glamping) options to fit your comfort level and budget. KOA recently partnered with Black People Outside to host a Black Camper Retreat, inviting BLACK ENTERPRISE to experience firsthand the variety of ways to enjoy a few nights on a traditional campsite.

Camping is an age-old outdoor activity that too often goes overlooked by city dwellers and homebodies. The numbers are even lower within the Black community. A 2024 look into recreational camping demographics revealed that Black campers make up just 6% of the market, compared to 77% white, 10% Hispanic, and 4% Asian participation.

Growing movements like Black People Outside, led by nature influencer couple Kameron Stanton and Chevy Linear, are helping reconnect the Black community with the outdoors and their ancestral ties to nature. Through organized hikes, camping trips, and outdoor events, BPO encourages more Black people to step outside, explore, and embrace nature.

“We first started Black People Outside because when we visited Grand Teton National Park, it’s the most beautiful place that I’ve ever been in my life. And we just don’t know about it. My people wasn’t there to see it. That hurt my heart more than anything,” Linear told BE.

“And that’s why I started BPO. I’m like, ‘No! My people got to see these stars!’ I’m looking at the stars crying. And the only thing I’m looking around, I’m [thinking] like, ‘No Black people here.’ So that means my people were not.”

Since 1962, KOA has been a go-to destination for unforgettable outdoor experiences, whether it’s relaxing with loved ones, exploring nature, or sharing stories around a campfire. Built on the spirit of community, KOA welcomes people from all walks of life to connect in the great outdoors. The brand has recognized the growing interest in camping among Black travelers, releasing a 2021 study that revealed Black campers accounted for approximately 12% of U.S. campers in 2020, a significant increase from 6% in 2012 and 8% in 2017. Additionally, KOA found that new camping households are becoming more diverse, with 60% of first-time campers in 2020 identifying as non-white.

There are deluxe cabins at Virginia’s Cape Charles/Chesapeake Bay KOA campground that guests can opt for or even luxury RVs. They can also explore the full range of other lodging options, from tents to tepees, designed to fit all group sizes and budgets. Campers can cruise around the campsite in golf carts, relax by the pool and beach, and enjoy fresh seafood and cocktails at the on-site Sunset Beach Bar & Grill. The amenities and cozy accommodations were just a glimpse of what KOA offers nationwide, with activities like mini golf, bike rentals, live music, water sports, hiking trails, and fire pits to get the bonfire vibes going.

KOA Black Camper Retreat/Courtesy Praytell Agency KOA Black Camper Retreat/Courtesy Praytell Agency KOA Black Camper Retreat/Courtesy Praytell Agency KOA Black Camper Retreat/Courtesy Praytell Agency Visit to Baines Farm Market in Cape Charles, VA on KOA Black Camper Retreat/Courtesy Praytell Agency

While there, it’s easy to imagine how perfect a KOA location would be for a family reunion or a friends’ getaway. Experiencing the outdoors alongside Black People Outside was a heartwarming reminder of the fun and connection that come with being in nature. The duo leads nature walks, giving a crash course in pitching a tent, and starting a fire, something people can put to use cooking breakfast and wrapping up the retreat with a turnt up seafood boil bonfire.

It is all part of why Black People Outside was started. The Chicago natives sought to get the Black community reconnected with nature, and the movement took off. With a growing social media following and appearances on local news networks, along with partnerships with leading nature and travel-based brands, BPO is helping to lead a new generation to outdoor adventure.

“Coming from the inner city, you have an automatic disconnect with the outdoors,” Stanton said. “Chicago has a skin of green space, where even in the metropolis, there’s certain parks where you can start to learn about it. But generally, in ur neighborhoods, that’s not the forefront of the issues. There’s far more things going on that you have to worry about.”

By sharing their adventures online, BPO aims to inspire others to rediscover the joy and healing power of the great outdoors.

“You have to think about all of the things that we did for free before we got here,” Linear says. “It was love at the forefront of our adventure. It was unnatural energy that we had towards it.”

Whether you’re looking to get the family together, old classmates, or coworkers, a camping/glamping adventure might be the best option. In a time marked by inflation and tariff tensions, camping and glamping offer a much-needed escape, an affordable, joyful way for the community to reconnect with nature, culture, and one another under open skies.