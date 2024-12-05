Women by Stacy Jackson New Leadership Emerges As Black Philanthropy Month Founder Dr. Jacqueline Copeland Steps Down Dr. Copeland is passing the reins to BackBlack Founder Floyd Jones to move Black Philanthropy Month into its new era.







Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) Founder Dr. Jacqueline “Bouvier” Copeland is leaving her role as leader and chairwoman of the global coalition she created in 2011 to pass the reins to BackBlack Movement Founder Floyd Jones.

As BPM’s International Chair Emerita, Copeland will continue to support the international movement that has been observed across 60 countries by over 100 million people, fulfilling a mission to spotlight global Black philanthropic efforts and advance Black giving and funding equity. “BPM has been an affair of the heart, representing my passion to advance our culture of giving as a core element of Black identity, unity, and shared funding capital everywhere,” Copeland stated in a press release.

Passing the mantle to Jones, a longtime advocate for Black Diaspora funding equity, Black Philanthropy Month anticipates moving into its next era, backed by a Global Leadership Council Black Philanthropy leaders from all over the world and guided by the Global Black Funding Equity Principles. Copeland is confident that BPM is in great hands as Jones represents the next generation and continues to elevate BPM as a cultural landmark. “With Floyd’s leadership and the support of our Global Council, BPM is primed to become an even greater force in the ongoing struggle for funding equity and economic justice,” she said. Jones brings a wealth of expertise to the role, raising over $2 million for 1,000 Black-led organizations, establishing essential funding pipelines for the community, and scaling social impact.

Looking forward, Copeland is delighted to witness the activation of BPM’s rich philanthropic and creative economy with Afro-descendant communities and the coalition’s allies. “It is an incredible honor to build on the extraordinary foundation Dr. Copeland has created for Black Philanthropy Month over the past 20 years,” the new BPM leader stated. As Jones builds on Copeland’s foundation, BPM will continue to foster engagement with diverse leaders, sponsors, and advisors, and build on year-round initiatives like the Global Black Funding Equity Pledge and survey to empower Black communities.

As the visionary founder steps down, she is grateful for the leaders and funders who’ve helped make Black Philanthropy Month a success and culminate its national summit every August.

