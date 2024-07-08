Black Politicians Stand Behind President Joe Biden After He Vows To Stay In The Race–And ‘Beat Donald Trump’ 

Several Black politicians are declaring that they stand with President Joe Biden after he promised he is “firmly committed to staying in this race.”

Biden released a two-page letter to congressional Democrats vowing to remain in the race amid continuous public calls for him to step down. “I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” Biden wrote.

Biden explained the process through which American voters elected him. “We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively. I received over 14 million votes, 87% of the votes cast across the entire nominating process,” he said.

“I have nearly 3,900 delegates, making me the presumptive nominee of our party by a wide margin. This was a process open to anyone who wanted to run. Only three people chose to challenge me.”

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign.



It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

According to South Florida Caribbean News, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fl.) released a statement on her stance on her colleagues going against the president, saying, “Any ‘leader’ calling for Biden to drop out needs to get their priorities straight and stop undermining this incredible actual leader who has delivered real results for our country,” she wrote.

“And when you contrast that with a dangerous figure like Donald Trump pushing a radical agenda to be [a] dictator on day one and destroy our democracy, we must do everything in our power to defeat him; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the ticket to do just that.”

Wilson has been giving “fact checks” on X on what could potentially happen if Trump is reelected in November’s general election.

“Trump knows what Project 2025 is and has said he will be a dictator on ‘day one.’ Trump did help incite an insurrection on January 6th, MAGA Republicans brag about overturning Roe v. Wade and want to ban abortion nationwide and Trump continues to lie EVERYDAY!” the 81-year-old wrote.

🚨FACT CHECK



—Trump knows what Project 2025 is and has said he will be a dictator on “day one”

—Trump did help incite an insurrection on January 6th

—MAGA Republicans brag about overturning Roe v. Wade and want to ban abortion nationwide

—Trump continues to lie EVERYDAY! — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) July 8, 2024

In a following tweet, she highlighted GOP member’s attempt to make it “harder to vote and slash education, housing, and law enforcement funding.”

“Don’t lose focus,” she added.

Taking a different approach, Vice President Kamala Harris decided to barely mention her boss’ name or to dive in on comments regarding his debate performance. Instead, during the 2024 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Harris highlighted the importance of the election. “This is probably the most significant election of our lifetime,” Harris said.

“In 122 days, we each have the power to decide what kind of country we want to live in.”

Reps. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), current chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and former Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Oh.) issued support of the president despite the extreme pushback from other lawmakers. “The voters in Nevada care about a thriving and equitable economy, taking on big corporations to lower costs and protecting the hard-fought freedoms, rights and opportunities we’ve earned,” the statement from Horsford read.

“They know President Biden and Vice President Harris are fighting for them,” Horsford continued. “Like me, they don’t want to see Donald Trump back in the White House and are ready to work and VOTE to ensure that doesn’t happen. We’re not going back, we’re moving forward.”

