Women by Stacy Jackson Keisha Lance Bottoms Joins Biden Campaign As Senior Advisor As the 2024 race heats up, the former judge is taking on the senior advisor role, heavily supporting Biden's people-first approach.









Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has stepped into a crucial role as senior advisor for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.

The seasoned politician and legal expert brings a wealth of experience to the table, aiming to fortify the connection between the Black community and the Biden-Harris ticket. Lance Bottoms, who served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2021, views this election as paramount.

“We often say that each election is the most important election of our lifetime,” Bottoms told Ebony. “This one absolutely is.” The new senior advisor highlighted the stark contrast between the current administration and its predecessor. As part of the Biden-Harris administration, she emphasizes Biden’s people-first approach, citing achievements in job creation, student debt relief, and efforts to narrow the racial wealth gap.

Lance Bottoms’s legal acumen spans three decades, including six years as a judge. This background equips her to offer valuable insights on judicial matters, and the former judge recently expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling. “This is not a Supreme Court that I recognize,” she said. “The Supreme Court has certainly given him a lot of leeway to act on his worst impulses, and those impulses are pretty bad.”

.@KeishaBottoms: This is not a Supreme Court that I recognize. This Supreme Court, with these conservative justices appointed by Donald Trump, seems to consistently top every expectation we have that it can't get any worse. It's disappointing. I immediately thought about the… pic.twitter.com/9qRfHk322w — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 1, 2024

Various high-profile roles have marked her journey to this advisory position. In 2022, she replaced Cedric Richmond as director of the Office of Public Engagement, serving as a critical administration spokesperson. BLACK ENTERPRISE mentioned she briefly stepped away in February 2023 to focus on family. However, Lance Bottoms’ commitment to public policy remained unwavering. July 2023 saw her return to the White House as part of the President’s Export Council, showcasing her versatility in handling domestic and international affairs.

Now, as a senior advisor to Biden’s campaign, Lance Bottoms is poised to leverage her extensive experience in law, governance, and public engagement.