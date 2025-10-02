Sports by Kandiss Edwards All-Black Polo Team Makes Historic Debut In Atlanta The team was established two years ago for students with little to no riding experience







The Atlanta BEST Academy Polo Team made history as the first all-Black high school polo team to compete in the United States at the Soul Symphony Weekend on Sept. 19-21.

At the 8th Annual Atlanta Polo Party, the BEST Academy team, co-founded by celebrity fashion designer Miguel Wilson, edged out the Star Creek Polo Club, 4-3. The three-day event included a black-tie gala, live fashion show, and multiple polo matches. Notable attendees included Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The milestone is years in the making through the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, founded by philanthropist and fashion designer Miguel Wilson. Wilson co-founded the team in partnership with BEST Academy and 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

“We are making history, and these young men are blazing a trail that we hope others will follow,” Wilson said in a statement.



“For too long, a socioeconomic barrier has kept most Black people from participating in polo and other equestrian sports. My foundation was created to dismantle that barrier, providing these students with access to the skills and opportunities that come with it. It’s about leveling the playing field.”

The team was established two years ago for students with little to no riding experience. The foundation covers horse rentals, uniforms, equipment, and lessons for underserved Black youth. BEST Academy Principal Robert Williams said the program is instilling more than technical skills in the academy’s students.

“The students have grown as leaders on campus and have really strived for excellence both on the field and off,” Williams said.

Quinn Ramsey a ninth-grade member of the team spoke to CBS Atlanta about the benefits of polo.

“When you’re on the horse, it gives you like kind of confidence. And it’s like builds up bravery. It gives me courage,” Ramsey said.

Wilson, who co-founded the Morehouse Polo Club in 2019, has focused on increasing opportunities for Black youth in equestrian sports. Through Ride to the Olympics, he has expanded access to polo and other disciplines while using the sport to encourage leadership development.

All proceeds from the Soul Symphony Weekend benefit Ride to the Olympics, which will continue to support the BEST Academy team and build more youth polo programs nationwide.

RELATED CONTENT: United Golfers Association Embraces 100 Years Of Black Excellence With Invitational Uplifting Rising Stars