Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Promoters Collective Now Ranks Among Top Promoters In Live Entertainment The Black business coalition has gained major traction in the live entertainment industry.







Black Promoters Collective has made significant strides in its first years of business, already garnering recognition for its impact in live entertainment.

The company now ranks among the top promoters globally, listed at #14 in Pollstar‘s Top 50 Worldwide Promoters Grosses chart for 2026. Capitalizing on the success of multiple tours and live concert experiences, Black Promoters Collective has further proof of its momentum in the industry.

The group, a coalition of various Black concert promotion and production companies, is the only wholly Black-owned company on the list, according to a news release. Black Promoters Collective gained national recognition with the widespread rollout of “The Millennium Tour 2025” and Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine Tour,” both of which received Pollstar Award nominations for Hip-Hop Tour of the Year and R&B Tour of the Year, respectively.

Additional BPC-powered events included The “Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. Tour” as well as “The New Edition Way Tour,” the latter of which featured Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton for its multiple sold-out dates. The former tour’s success has sparked a third run for fans to hear soul titans such as Stephanie Mills, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Patti Labelle.

With just four years in operations, BPC has scaled its concert portfolio tremendously, bringing timeless artists back to the main stage for new and old fans alike. The company has already reached milestone profits for its slew of concerts, securing $100 million in revenue in 2025, previously covered on BE.

BPC will also host numerous festivals, including the Virginia-based Hampton Jazz & Music Festival in June and Rock The Bells Festival, taking place this August in New York. Up next, they will bring Floetry back to performing with their “Say Yes The Tour” in April. For modern R&B lovers, BPC is also producing several shows on Ella Mai’s “Do You Still Love Me Tour.”

As they continue to promote artists and themselves, BPC remains committed to serving diverse hip-hop and R&B fans as a Black-owned businesses. With its focus on securing new tours and opportunities for Black artists, this mutual trust to curate unforgettable concerts and festivals has left an undeniable mark on the industry.

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