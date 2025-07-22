Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Promoters Collective On Track To Gross Over $100M In Revenue For Live Entertainment Production BPC is known as the largest Black-owned live entertainment company in the U.S.







The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is on track to reach a historic feat in year-end revenue.

Known as the largest Black-owned live entertainment company in the United States, BPC has made its mark in the concerts and festivals industry. Its latest entry, the highly anticipated “The Boy is Mine” tour with headliners Brandy and Monica, will take the company to over $100 million in expected revenue.

The tour will bring the R&B superstars and collaborators to over 24 cities. They will be accompanied by fellow R&B starlets such as Muni Long, Kelly Rowland, and recent American Idol winner Jamal Roberts. It has already added more dates, expanding to Florida due to growing interest.

The tour comes amid the 25th anniversary of the Grammy-winning song of the same name. Now, BPC hopes to capitalize on this growing momentum to become a major player in live entertainment.

“We’re building a movement rooted in authenticity and excellence,” said Shelby Joyner, president of BPC, in a press release. “The Boy Is Mine is the latest proof of how powerful our culture is when it’s centered, protected, and celebrated.”

BPC has also celebrated other successful events such as its sold-out “Hot 97 Summer Jam, which it coproduced. The music festival featured hitmakers such as GloRilla, Gunna, A Boogie With The Hoodie, and a surprise performance from Meek Mill.

BPC then collaborated with LL Cool J for the hip hop legend’s “Rock The Bells Festival.” Other events included the “Millennium Tour” featuring Bow Wow, Trey Songz, and Omarion, as well as the “October Nights: Calling All Lovers” tour with October London, Tamar Braxton, and Ro James.

“Our marketing approach is rooted in precision and purpose. We’ve demonstrated that when campaigns center on cultural authenticity, they not only drive ticket sales but also foster brand affinity and measurable community impact,” added Troy Brown, CMO of BPC. “The first half of 2025 is proof that brands who align with culture-forward experiences gain more than impressions; they gain trust.

With recognition from Billboard and Pollstar as a globally-renowned promotional company, BPC has shaped itself as a dynamic, culturally-significant force in live entertainment.

