Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Halftime Show Scores Emmy Noms For HBCU Marching Band 'Beyoncé Bowl' earned four Emmy noms for the historic showcase of Black southern culture and HBCU tradition.







Beyoncé’s highly-lauded “Cowboy Carter”-inspired NFL Christmas halftime show now holds new records, particularly for the HBCU marching band involved in the performance.

The unveiling of the 2025 Emmy nominations revealed that the singer’s historic show earned four nods. Given Beyoncé’s inclusion of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band, the HBCU has also received the honors. The National Battle of the Bands congratulated TSU and Beyoncé on the now Emmy-nominated special.

The publicly-coined “Beyoncé Bowl” garnered recognition in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Choreography (Variety/Reality) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special categories.

The Ocean of Soul marching band played a major role in the televised halftime show, which took place Christmas Day at the Texans vs. Ravens game in Houston’s NRG stadium. Aired on Netflix, the show also broke records with 27 million viewers, as reported by Atlanta Daily World.

Now, Beyoncé and TSU may add Emmy winners to their long list of accolades. This news marks the singer’s tenth Emmy nomination, hoping to secure her first one with this year’s ceremony. She previously received nominations for her other Netflix special, “Homecoming.” The film showcased her 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to HBCU marching bands.

TSU’s Ocean of Soul also has a tremendous legacy across HBCU marching band history. The group has even performed at previous Super Bowl halftime shows and award ceremonies. The Ocean of Soul will also grace the NRG stadium yet again at the upcoming National Battle of the Bands showcase Aug. 23.

Now, the two’s iconic collaboration will gain further celebration, keeping the spotlight on the HBCU tradition. Beyoncé already gave back to TSU with a $100,000 grant for the Ocean of Soul. Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, the funding will aid the marching band’s artistic talents through scholarships and upgraded resources.

As for whether they and Beyoncé become Emmy winners, fans will have to wait until the Sept. 14 ceremony.

