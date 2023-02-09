Black Rappers, Actors and Athletes Show Off Their Many Talents In Expensive Upcoming Super Bowl Ads

This year’s Super Bowl commercials are costing corporations pretty pennies.

Associated Press reports businesses from Netflix to Google have spent close to $7 million each on ads premiering during Sunday’s big game. The 30-second, and some 90-second ads, capture the attention of an estimated 100 million viewers every year. Some of Black Hollywood’s elite will be making an appearance in some of these ads.

Comedian Kevin Hart, who is a spokesperson for the sports gambling outlet DraftKings, will be hosting a party at his house in a commercial for the brand. According to AP, rapper Ludacris will be featured in the commercial as well. NBA star Giannis Antetekoumpo and singer/rapper Doja Cat will be making an appearance, promoting the Pixel photo editing tool “Magic Eraser,” in an ad for Google.

Uber One is booking some heavy hitters for their Super Bowl ad. Bad Boy mogul is set to be creating a hit song for the brand’s commercial titled, “One Hit For Uber One,” and working with hit singers Montell Jordan and Kelis. West coast icon, Snoop Dogg, is getting another check as TMZ reports the rapper is appearing in a commercial for Skechers Slip-Ins sneakers.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Missy Elliot has been hinting at working with hip-hop newcomer Jack Harlow for a few weeks. Now fans will know why. The two stars will be featured in the upcoming 90-second Doritos Super Bowl ad titled, “Jack’s New Angle.” Media personalities Sway Calloway and Heather B. from “Sway In The Morning” also step in on the fun.

While waiting for Rihanna’s performance, other brands will be bringing out the big stars for their ads. Tennis star, Serena Williams, shows off her golf skills in an ad for the beer brand Michelob Ultra.

Sunday’s Super Bowl will be the first time two Black quarterbacks, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, will battle it out on the field. Stay tuned!