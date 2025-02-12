Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Relationship Expert Launches New Podcast, Aims To Connect 1M People She has launched The Real Connect Podcast — a platform designed to help people nurture authentic relationships and create a thriving global community of 1 million subscribers rooted in intentional connection – both romantic and platonic.







In today’s fast-paced world, where relationships often feel transactional, Tamika Carlton is on a mission to inspire deeper, more meaningful connections. She has launched The Real Connect Podcast — a platform designed to help people nurture authentic relationships and create a thriving global community of 1 million subscribers rooted in intentional connection -– both romantic and platonic.

A Mission Rooted In Impact

Tamika believes relationships are at the core of a fulfilling life. “Strong relationships don’t just happen — they’re built. It’s about being present, creating shared experiences, and showing up for people in ways that matter. When we take the time to connect meaningfully, we create a ripple effect that improves not just our lives but the lives of those around us,” she says.

Research supports her mission. According to a 2024 study by the American Psychological Association, individuals with strong social support networks are 50% more likely to experience better mental health outcomes.

Through The Real Connect Podcast, Tamika shares personal stories, expert insights, and practical tools to help listeners navigate challenges, strengthen connections, and build fulfilling relationships—both romantic and platonic.

Practical Tips for Stronger Connections

Listeners can expect actionable takeaways in every episode. Tamika offers these simple steps to start building better relationships:

1. Assess Your Connections: Reflect on whether your relationships add value to your life. Focus on those that bring mutual growth and joy.

2. Be Present: Turn off distractions during conversations to show that you value the other person’s time and perspective.

3. Focus on Shared Goals: Relationships thrive when you work together toward something meaningful— whether personal growth, a shared project, or a mutual cause.

A Call to Action: Join the Movement

The launch of The Real Connect Podcast marks the beginning of Tamika’s vision to create a global network of people connected through intentional relationships.

“This isn’t just about numbers,” Tamika explains. “It’s about building a community where people truly support each other, invest in their connections, and see the impact ripple through families, workplaces, and communities.”

The first three episodes of The Real Connect Podcast are already available. Join the conversation and take the first step toward stronger, more meaningful connections. Listen and subscribe here: https://open.spotify.com/show/0PnxPVcDa4Yng9o3lralbc.

This news was first reported by Blacknews.com.

