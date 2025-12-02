Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington BLACK ENTERPRISE Kicks Off ‘12 Days Of Christmas’ Gifts With Black-Owned Handbags These designers create community by designing with purpose







The holiday season has arrived, and intentional shoppers, particularly pocketbook lovers, might want to begin their journey with Black-owned handbag brands. These emerging designers create community by designing with purpose. They tell stories, spark conversations, and drive cultural progress in the fashion accessories industry, all with a touch of luxury.

Our 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Gift Guide starts with 10 handbag designers whose craftsmanship, innovation, and social impact are gifts all on their own. These Black designers demonstrate through their work that investing in our own continues to be both stylish and strategic, with iconic staples, bold mini bags, and statement pieces with meaning.

Telfar Shopping Bag

The “Shopping Bag” from Telfar, nicknamed the “Bushwick Birkin,” features a 100% vegan leather design with the brand’s distinctive “T” logo. The bag debuted in 2014 but gained widespread popularity in 2017 after winning a fashion fund award. The bag, which was created in New York City, is available worldwide through online sales and brand drop events. Telfar represents “fashion democracy” by delivering a luxury experience through its affordable price while maintaining cultural significance.

Brandon Blackwood Leather Handbag

The brand Brandon Blackwood was started in 2015 by American designer Brandon Blackwood. Its collection of modern luxury handbags and accessories features vibrant shoulder bags, totes, and statement pieces. The brand became well-known in 2020, after its socially conscious designs went viral. Celebrities have worn Brandon Blackwood bags, while fashion media worldwide have featured them. The brand creates high-fashion aesthetics and aspirational luxury, making it ideal for gifts that deliver a polished, elevated, runway-ready look.

Silver & Riley Leather Bag

Lola Banjo founded Silver & Riley Leather Bag, a Black-owned luxury handbag brand that creates Italian-made travel-ready leather products. The bags offer durable elegance and functional design for work, travel, and everyday use. Customers can choose from a variety of sizes, styles, and functional elements at Silver & Riley. The brand demonstrates its commitment to social impact through the “Buy 1, Give 5” initiative. These bags serve the needs of travelers, commuters, and luxury-item enthusiasts who want durable products.

ZARACHIOMA

ZARACHIOMA creates stylish mini handbags and accessories for customers seeking everyday luxury. The brand offers compact, clean-lined designs at affordable prices that suit casual outings and date nights and make great statement pieces. ZARACHIOMA delivers stylish, affordable handbags through its online platform.

Glam-Aholic Lifestyle

The Black-owned brand Glam-Aholic Lifestyle sells fashionable everyday handbags, including totes, shoulder bags, and travel accessories. The brand creates functional, stylish products and actively releases seasonal and holiday collections. Glam-Aholic Lifestyle serves shoppers throughout the United States and provides affordable luxury products that deliver everyday glam without high prices. These stylish bags make ideal gifts for functional fashion lovers because they can transition seamlessly from day to night and travel to brunch without any hassle.

CISE

Blake Van Putten founded the Los Angeles-based brand CISE to create bags with social-justice messages such as “PROTECT BLACK PEOPLE / PROTECT BLACK WOMEN.” CISE gained popularity in 2020 through its statement bags, which combine fashion with activism and support community initiatives with proceeds. CISE bags make meaningful gifts for individuals who appreciate stylish accessories with purposeful intent, as they hold more than just essentials.

Brother Vellies

In 2013, Aurora James established Brother Vellies to develop a high-end handbag and accessory brand that safeguards traditional African craftsmanship. The business of Brother Vellies began in 2013 and introduced handbags in 2015, before adding footwear and accessories to its collection. Through its designs, Brother Vellies collaborates with artisans worldwide to incorporate global craftsmanship traditions. The brand employs artisans to create wearable art instead of producing mass-market products. Brother Vellies suits people who value artistic expression, cultural significance, and ethical luxury products.

ASHYA

The New York-based brand ASHYA was established in 2017 by designers Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece and produces handmade travel bags and structured accessories that draw inspiration from global designs, featuring minimalist aesthetics and unisex appeal. The brand creates refined travel-ready pieces designed in New York and sold directly online to customers who lead cosmopolitan lifestyles. ASHYA blends functional design with elegant style to serve travelers, commuters, and individuals who want stylish versatility for urban environments.

Homage Year

The brand Homage Year, founded in 2014 by designer Antoine Manning, produces unique vegan leather bags that convey sociopolitical and cultural messages. The brand continues to expand through new collections and innovative design methods. Homage Year sells its products through online platforms to buyers who want distinctive accessories. The brand creates manifestos through handbags, combining cultural reflection with personal expression and meaningful commitment rather than following trends. People who view handbags as statements of artistic identity will find the brand an ideal gift choice.

Afroyla

Afroyla creates leather handbags and wallets that are inspired by Black women’s pride and empowerment. Afroyla turns handbags into symbols that enable Black women to carry pride and resilience throughout their day. As a powerful gift, it reflects identity and confidence while paying homage to Black womanhood. The brand is based in the United States and offers online shipping to customers seeking Afro-centric accessories.

