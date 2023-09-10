Black-Owned Seltzer Company Receives $3M From Ex-NFL Player

Kin Seltzer Inc., the first Black-owned business of its kind in Kansas City, is getting a hefty investment. Former linebacker for the Chiefs, Dezman Moses has invested $3 million into the growing venture.

The company’s founder, Joshua Lewis, confirmed the news of Moses’ induction into the company’s board. The retired athlete will also also receive equity in the company as well, as reported by Startland News.

Lewis expressed his delight in having the NFL player join his team.

“Dezman and I met over a decade ago and became friends,” he said. “As his entrepreneurial grind increased, it just made sense for us to finally connect and see what we could get done business wise. The timing was right, the branding is right, and what we’re building is right. It’s something that he’s super interested in.”

He continued further on their first collaboration, stating that Moses’ priority is to uplift Black businesses in every arena.

“For him, it was about helping Black-owned brands to be more visible and make more money in these spaces. He feels like there was a gap just like I did, the gap that needs to be covered in the party nightlife drink beverage space,” shared Lewis on his friend-turned-investing partner.

In his post-NFL career, Moses has pursued industries outside of football, such as real estate, podcasting, and now beverages. He also stays connected to his other career as a sports analyst for news station KCTV5.

With Moses’ financial contribution to Kin Seltzer, the company will now be able to expand distribution and operations to widen its audience in the hopes of boosting sales.

Kin Seltzer considers itself “for the folks” as it is brewed with natural ingredients, such as the fruit that makes up its flavors. Currently, it can be found across Kansas City, including bars, restaurants, clubs and retail stores.

