Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Social Media Erupts After Black Servicemen Made To Honor Charlie Kirk In New Video The video was met with backlash from people who felt it politicized the military.







Social media critics had much to say after the U.S. Secretary of Defense made a video with Black servicemen to honor Charlie Kirk.

Sec. Pete Hegseth posted a new video honoring the slain conservative activist, who was fatally shot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University Sept. 10. In the clip, Hegseth led a prayer for the deceased Kirk featuring many Black servicemen.

Hegseth praised Kirk and his controversial legacy, calling him “an incredible American” in the viral clip. Notably, Kirk does not have any record of serving in the military, leading to public confusion about the soldiers’ appearance.

“If you knew him, you love him. His name is Charlie Kirk. Taken by an assassin’s bullet,” expressed Hegseth. “Unfathomable. The only assurance I can take is that I know he is with his Lord and Savior right now.”

However, many social media users expressed their disapproval over the video, noting the optics of including the majority Black servicemen. Before his death, Kirk built a platform for promoting Christian Nationalist and white supremacist talking points. He vehemently opposed the Black Lives Matter movement, while also ridiculing the death of George Floyd and degrading the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Given that his opinions were considered outright racist, some felt that the video forced the Black servicemen to honor the alt-right influencer. Naysayers believe the video was also an act of politicizing the military, using Black members of the military to honor the man. Others felt it overshadowed the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well.

“The fact that you have a vastly diverse military and you command and demand they recognize their oppressor is diabolical,” shared one commenter.

“This is disgusting. Absolutely sickening. Kirk was a civilian who spread hateful rhetoric to the masses. These men and women in uniform deserve better. So much better,” wrote another.

Commenters continued to bash Sec. Hegseth for essentially making service members bow their heads in prayer for the controversial speaker. The Trump administration has taken several steps to honor Kirk’s death as if he were a political hero. The President also authorized putting flags at half-staff while allowing Kirk’s body to be transported on Air Force Two.

However, seemingly tokenizing Black service members struck a chord with many, given that military personnel should not express party alignment while in uniform.

“Disgusting politicizing this while in uniform,” another commenter shared. “So we can’t show allegiance to political parties in uniform, but our service members can be forced to hear politicized speeches while in uniform.

The move further emphasizes how Trump officials are promoting Kirk as a patriotic martyr, glossing over his legacy of anti-Black, homophobic, and prejudiced stances.

