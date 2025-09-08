Politics by Keka Araújo Tyler Smith Aims To Be First Gen Z Man Elected To Texas House, Vows To Fight For Families







In a bid to represent District 138 in the Texas House of Representatives, Tyler Smith, a Democrat, announced his candidacy today to BLACK ENTERPRISE, promising to champion the needs of Houston families.

Running in the Democratic primary election on March 3, 2026, Smith aims to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Lacey Hull.

Smith is positioning himself as a leader who will focus on lowering costs and expanding opportunities, contrasting himself with Hull’s voting record.

“We don’t have to live like this. After thirty years of Republican control, Texas families are paying the price, and there’s nothing to show for it,” Smith told BE.

The motivated vicegenarian added, “Families in our district are working harder than ever but paying more and getting less.”

If elected, Smith would become the first Gen Z man to serve in the Texas House and the youngest legislator in the chamber. A Texas Southern University graduate and a former fellow in the Obama Foundation Leaders program, Smith has dedicated his career to public service.

His background includes work in Congress with Sen. Jon Ossoff and a role with Everytown for Gun Safety, where he has built a reputation for forging bipartisan coalitions.

On Policy and Bipartisan Solutions

When asked about his approach to bridging the partisan divide in Austin, Smith referenced his work on gun safety legislation in conservative states.

“In Louisiana, we brought the NRA and local gun groups to a neutral stance on a bill banning the sale of Glock switch devices,” he stated. “We made some concessions on penalties, but ultimately passed a strong, life-saving bill nearly intact.”

Smith is confident that this collaborative spirit can be replicated in Texas. He pointed to the recent legislative success of a bill to create exceptions to Texas’s abortion ban. “People said it could never be done – but it can be done, even in Texas,” he said.

Focus on Public Health and Economic Policy

Smith criticized his opponent, Rep. Hull, for her stance on public health, citing her response to a measles outbreak and her efforts to roll back vaccine requirements. “Lacey Hull poses a real threat to public health in Texas,” he said.

If elected, Smith plans to address the state’s healthcare crisis by fighting to expand Medicaid, which would leverage federal funds that Texas has left unclaimed. He believes this is a critical step to ensure that every Texan can afford a doctor’s visit.

On economic policy, Smith noted the stagnation of the minimum wage over the past three decades of Republican control.

“I’ll work tirelessly to find common ground on practical, bipartisan solutions to lower the cost of living for everyday Texans,” he stated.

Smith’s economic priorities include raising the minimum wage, investing in affordable housing, and reducing prescription drug prices by joining multi-state purchasing pools.

Bringing a New Voice to Austin

Addressing concerns about his age and experience, the young politician emphasized his determination and skill set.

“While I may be young, I bring the experience, determination, and grit needed to get things done,” he said, citing his leadership roles in his fraternity and with a large nonprofit. “I’m running to bring that same spirit of collaboration and commitment to the Texas Legislature—because I believe real change happens when we focus less on who gets the credit and more on delivering results for the people we serve.”

