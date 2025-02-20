Lifestyle by Stacy Jackson Black Love Is Getting Spicy! BLK Releases ‘2025 State Of Black Singles’ Report Black singles are unapologetic about expanding their sexual preferences and exploring a new era of dating.







Dating is looking a little different in the Black community these days.

With many Black singles embracing more modern experiences as they explore love, sex, and relationships, BLK’s inaugural “State of Black Singles 2025” report gives an in-depth and unfiltered overview of how dating patterns and preferences have emerged when it comes to Black love.

“We wanted to have a real conversation about what’s actually happening in Black dating culture—no fluff, no filters,” said Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing at BLK, the dating app for Black singles.

BLK gathered thousands of responses from Black singles nationwide. For those who opened up about embracing this bold new era of sexual exploration, a major non-negotiable for 88% of the pool of Black daters was oral sex.

“It’s a necessity,” a press release stated.

The report also revealed a significant openness to group play, with 70% of Black singles having experienced or expressing interest in participating in threesomes, swinger parties, or orgies.

Respondents were authentic about their preferences to enjoy and indulge in physical intimacy. Over half of the respondents expressed interest in hair pulling, 49% shared an interest in sex toys, and 48% revealed an interest in lingerie and fetish wear.

As the number-one dating app for Black singles, BLK’s report doesn’t go without noticing technology’s effect on the dating scene, and believe it or not, social media is shaping the narrative for Black love, with over 57% of respondents saying they have used platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat as dating tools.

If you’re still wondering if you should send that message, 17% of Black singles attested to social media being the perfect space to get the conversation going with an online crush.

Social-first dating is predicted to rise in 2025 with features like voice notes and video bios. For now, it seems like Black daters are taking Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” lyrics to the next level and already using technology to their satisfaction. Nearly half of Black singles expressed that they were totally into phone sex and cam play, while 37% expressed interest in the form of connection. Many have even explored remote-controlled toys.

As the romance scene continues to heat up among Black singles, daters are still standing firm on their boundaries, especially when it comes to practicing safe sex.

“Sexual health remains a priority, with 84% of Black singles discussing STI/STD status before becoming intimate,” according to the report. Certain kinks like pet play and cuckolding were of little interest to respondents who shared their preferences for physical intimacy.

The debate surrounding traditional versus modern relationship norms remains in discussion for the Black community. A majority of Black singles still believe in finding “the one” and marriage is still the goal. Monogamy remains the preferred structure, as a majority of Gen Z respondents expressed open relationships as “too complicated.”

However, traditional gender roles are being ruled out in the new era of Black love. Opinions on parenthood found 83% of Gen Z interested in having children, 53% of Black singles unsure about becoming parents, and 71% open to raising children outside of the typical two-parent household.

According to a 2024 article published in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy, African American couples face greater levels of relationship distress than other racial groups. As the Black community continues to navigate romance and increased representation in dating culture, 2025 will see Black singles diving deeper into conversations centered on topics like relationship therapy, sexual health, consent, emotional vulnerability, and code-switching.

Romance may not be the priority for some at the moment, but dating apps like BLK and social media platforms are evolving into spaces for singles to form community and friendship-first relationships.

