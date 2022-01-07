Black Students Are Enrolling At Medical Schools At Record Levels

Black medical school students may perhaps be among those who help fill a predicted deficit of doctors across the country in upcoming years.

Of the 22,000 students who started medical school last fall, those who identified as Black or African American jumped 21% from 2020 to 21, based on new data from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). The nonprofit association disclosed that the first-year class from last year is the largest and most diverse than any previously, per GBH News.

The rise comes after AAMC data revealed last June that the United States could see estimated shortages of “between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034.” It pointed out that it could contain shortfalls in primary and specialty care.