Black Tech Week Brings Out Industry Players To Keep The Culture Alive In The Digital Age

Black Tech Week brought together tech giants, entrepreneurs, and digital creatives in Cincinnati to keep the culture alive in the evolving digital landscape.

Taking place in The Queen City from July 14 to 16, the conference engaged attendees in conversations surrounding authentic branding, AI, and venture capital funding. Upon entry, registered guests entered a space that not only championed diversity in tech but celebrated it in full flair.

With a DJ blasting the latest hits throughout the main lobby, attendees navigated through activations sponsored by Olay, Crest, and JobsOhio, among other sponsors. Through a mix of wellness events and speaking engagements, attendees networked with one another as the next generation of trailblazers.

The first day’s schedule held moderated sessions dedicated to small businesses and tech startups. Panels ranged from discussions on inclusive marketing to “How to Get on Shark Tank,” led by Brandon Andrews, co-founder of Gauge. Maya Smith, CEO and Creative Director of haircare brand The Doux, also led a marketing panel that spoke to the culture.

On its second day, more panels centered on personal branding and navigating the growth of AI. Discussions on the future of culture, led by panelists Damien Hooper-Campbell, Chief Impact Officer at StockX, and Michael Graham of Savant Studios, informed audience members on how to create tangible wealth without compromising business principles. Kelley Cornish, CEO of the T.D. Jake’s Foundation also taught fund-seeking entrepreneurs the ins and outs of “Securing The Bag.”

Photo credit: BLACK TECH WEEK

Black Tech Week’s keynote speaker, actress and media personality Keke Palmer, ended the weeklong festivities on a high note. As the founder of media platform KeyTV, Palmer knows that the road after mainstream success involves others. Through her “Master of Me” talk, she inspired attendees with her mission to build her table, encouraging all entertainers to bring a seat and keep creating. She aims to democratize the entertainment industry and make space for creators of all colors.

“I want[ed] to do something like KeyTV, in a way that we can, you know, help the next generation take the blueprint of what I did and teach them how to do it for themselves, in whatever field,” she told the audience of her idea to create the media company.

She encouraged those wanting support for their own ventures, whether in entertainment or beyond, to collaborate with intention and authenticity.

“Always at the forefront is making sure that I’m protecting my voice by not collaborating with people [who] are not authentic to what I believe in. I think that’s so important for us when we’re building brands, [because] we need cash flow, right? [But] you don’t want to get the money if it’s going to take away from the integrity of what you build,” she added.

Photo credit: BLACK TECH WEEK

Continuing its mission to drive inclusivity and innovation within the tech industry, Black Tech Week provided an even greater platform for discussion and opportunities for its multigenerational audience.

“I came to Black Tech Week because I saw a need in the distribution space for filmmakers and creators, and I wanted to learn more. I wanted to get more insight on exactly where the industry is heading, what is currently trending, and what people are most excited about,” shared Dom Campbell, CEO and founder of film distribution company Emperium Entertainment, to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“And so coming to Black Tech Week, I was able to network with a lot of different entrepreneurs at all different levels of their career.”

Black Tech Week continues to evolve as the premier experience for all things digital, media, and entrepreneurship, while remaining rooted in Cincinnati.

