Introducing The First Black Woman-Owned Investing App That Offers Multilingual Financial Education Sabrina Lamb is the founder and CEO of Wekeza







Meet Sabrina Lamb, the founder and CEO of Wekeza, the first Black woman-owned global investing app that delivers multilingual financial education and access to U.S. stocks—starting at just $1—serving individuals, families, schools, and cities across the African Diaspora. With the launch of this app, Sabrina, an NAACP Image Award-nominated author, is breaking barriers in financial education and investing.

Breaking Language Barriers, Building Wealth

Wekeza, a Techstars-backed fintech, offers financial education in English, French, Swahili, Hausa, Wolof, Zulu, and Haitian Creole, empowering members to invest in U.S. publicly traded companies through fractional and whole shares.

“We learn to invest better when education speaks our language and honors our culture,” says Sabrina. “Wekeza connects deeply with the African Diaspora experience, breaking down barriers to generational wealth.”

Building on Lamb’s award-winning nonprofit WorldofMoney.org, which has financially educated over 50,000 children globally, Wekeza expands access to investing for adults. “I never thought investing was an option for my family,” said Fritz Celestin of Brooklyn, New York. “But with Wekeza, we’re finally making confident financial decisions about our future together.”

Tackling the Racial Wealth Gap

According to the Survey of Consumer Finances, the median net worth of Black households was roughly 15% of that of white households through 2022, around $44,900 compared to $285,000. Wekeza addresses this persistent global disparity through culturally grounded education, accessible investment tools, and licensed financial professionals.

Founder Recognition and Partnerships

Sabrina Lamb, a NAACP-nominated best-selling author of Do I Look Like An ATM?, has presided over NASDAQ, testified before Congress, and was a Pharrell Williams Black Ambition Prize finalist. Wekeza partners with Mastercard, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and the Opportunity Project in Tulsa, OK, to strengthen financial access and inclusion.

Download the app from Google Play and Apple’s App Store now to join the global community and start building generational wealth.

