Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black TikTokers Rally During ‘Melania’ Opening Weekend To Boost Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ To No. 1 The 'cultural power move' would show the Trump administration that the people are not buying the marketing scheme for 'Melania.'







Some Black TikTokers are making it their mission to make Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” the #1 film on Netflix amid Melania Trump’s movie premiere weekend.

Several TikTokers have pledged their participation to stream the documentary as the Republican party has their own movie night with the release of “Melania.” The film is a documentary on the life of the current First Lady, which has garnered polarizing, but primarily negative, reactions from viewers. The movie scored just a 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the GOP encourages people to flock to the movies to see the film, Black social media users have sparked their own plan to resist. Many begun to post videos, telling people to rate the 2020 feature so that it can rise in Netflix’s rankings.

Deeming it a “cultural power move,” Black TikTokers want the world, and the Trump Administration, to know the people still have the power, even at the box office.

“What happens when the country tries to hype a Melania documentary, and we answer by pushing “Becoming back into Netflix’s Top Ten,” questioned TikToker JamesonPoint1, also noting the marketing ploy by the GOP for others to watch the film.

He added, “Here’s the thing, we don’t have to sit on the sidelines watching the narrative get shaped for us, we can actually shape one of our own. The Michelle Obama documentary is already a cultural touchstone. It’s about growth, resilience, community and the power of owning your story… It’s the opposite energy of the PR-polish political rollout.”

Other TikTokers began to take note, sharing the initiative on their platforms as well. One content creator called the move a “moral victory” for the Democrats as Republicans head to the movies.

“We need a moral victory this weekend,” shared Nathan C Jun, telling followers this is way to combat the Trump administration on top of the national shutdown that occurred over the weekend.

Jun continued, “You know how Melania’s documentary is premiering this weekend, and it is tanking. Theaters are not even selling a single ticket right now. Let’s make “Becoming” #1 this weekend… It would be so embarrassing for “Melania” to simultaneously tank.”

As news spread, Black TikTokers responded with a “say less” to the request.

Some TikTokers are even holding streaming parties, while commenters shared how they will keep the documentary on repeat throughout the weekend to ensure it hits the charts.

“Just finished the first walk through, about to turn it on again to play while I nap and sleep good knowing I’m part of the petty,” wrote another TikToker in the comments.

While Mrs. Obama usually strives to go high, Black TikTok has opted to get petty to overshadow the Melania premiere weekend.

