News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Anti-ICE Strike Goes National As Protesters Stage Economic Blackout Across America The National Shutdown will take place Jan. 30 as all against ICE prepare for the economic blackout.







A general strike against ICE, set for Jan. 30, is gaining momentum as organizers hope to expand the event.

The strike aims for all participants to skip work, school, and shopping in protest of ICE raids taking place across many U.S. cities, especially in Minneapolis. The economic blackout hopes to show opposition toward immigration law enforcement’s activities, some of which have led to the death of two demonstrators.

According to Business Insider, the general strike comes on the heels of Minnesota’s own ICE OUT protest, which took place Jan. 23. As ICE agents’ enforcement activities continue to spread fear across American cities, with the latest death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti causing even more outrage, those against the violence will now band together nationwide.

The movement has even garnered celebrity attention, with some star-studded supporters promoting the protest on their social media accounts. “The Last Of Us” star Pedro Pascal and “Hacks” actress Hannah Einbender have shared the flyer as anti-ICE advocates continue to spread the message.

The national shutdown’s official website also listed several endorsers of its cause, including various unions, student groups, and social justice organizations dedicated to stopping ICE’s reign in America.

“The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country – to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,” detailed the site. “On Friday, January 30, join a nationwide day of no school, no work, and no shopping.”

The website also asserted that the President’s “racist agenda” will continue to spark violence across communities. Thus, the protest aims to demonstrate a hard stance against this initiative, which it claims jeopardizing people’s lives, regardless of their legal status.

“Every day, ICE, Border Patrol, and other enforcers of Trump’s racist agenda are going into our communities to kidnap our neighbors and sow fear. It is time for us to all stand up together in a nationwide shutdown and say enough is enough,” it continued.

Its inspired protest in Minnesota saw multiple businesses shut down in support of the blackout, using the dip in the U.S. economy to prove their discontent with the Trump administration’s ICE rollout. For those wishing to participate, the National Shutdown has a list of actions across several cities to ensure anyone can take part.

