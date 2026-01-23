News by Kandiss Edwards Michelle Obama Is An Opp When It Comes To A Third Barack Presidency Obama said the nation should seek leaders with fresh ideas and diverse experiences







Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she would actively oppose the idea of her husband, Barack Obama, running for a hypothetical third presidential term.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, Obama was asked how she would feel if former President Obama considered a third White House run in a scenario where term limits were changed.

Obama quickly answered, “I hope not. I would actively work against that.”

Obama, 62, said in the interview that leaving the presidency after two terms allows room for “new vision” and “new energy.” She argued a popular position amongst many younger voters, that the country is evolving rapidly. Evolution requires change and new perspectives on new ever-evolving issues.

“This is a hard job, and it requires new energy, new vision all the time,” she told Cooper.

Her comments come as political discourse includes jokes and speculation from some figures about changing the 22nd Amendment. It currently bars any person from being elected to more than two terms as president. The amendment’s prohibition applies to both current and former presidents. Donald Trump, currently in office, has commented on suspending elections, being a dictator, and running a third term. However, the 22nd Amendment deems an election bid by Trump, Obama, or any two-term president impermissible.

Obama also addressed other questions about leadership and generational change. She said the nation should seek leaders with fresh ideas and diverse experiences as it confronts evolving challenges, telling Cooper that the pace of social and technological transformation requires open-minded approaches to problem-solving.

The former first lady had previously acknowledged that persistent gender biases remain in national politics. She noted that qualified women, such as Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, have not yet won the presidency. Both women lost despite strong credentials and campaigns. She reiterated that interest groups and voters alike must continue working to foster opportunities and representation at the highest levels of government.

