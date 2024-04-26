Black Traveler Sews AirTag Into Her Braids For Solo Trip To Mexico

A Black woman went viral for the AirTag she had sewn into her braids ahead of her solo trip to Mexico.

A Facebook user by the name of Ashanti Tuggles had her post shared across social media after she shared before and after photos of the safety measures her cousin took before embarking on a Mexican vacation all by herself. Tuggles was the hairstylist who attached the AirTag to her cousin’s braids before installing her hair unit.

“Cause why my cousin take a solo trip to Mexico and had me sew a AirTag in her braids,” Tuggles wrote in a post shared on X. “Anything to keep you safe baby.”

The post included photos of the cousin’s hair and a screenshot of their text message conversation showing Tuggles keeping track on her cousin who ventured off to Mexico to celebrate her 21st birthday.

“I’m not mad at this. It’s a great idea 👌🏾❤️😌,” the X user wrote.

“Smart but I hate how we have to take extra precautions 😩,” added someone else.

Safety is a top concern for most women traveling alone to a destination, especially to another country. Popular Mexican destinations have pretty favorable reviews for women traveling solo. The Solo Female Travelers hub rated Mexico at 2.2 on a 1 to 4 with 4 being the most dangerous.

However, solo travel and travel to other countries can be different for Black women. With fears of racism, abuse, or sexual harassment, the thought of traveling alone to another country as a Black woman can be unnerving.

“Black Women thinking ahead!” one Instagram user wrote when The Neighborhood Talk shared Tuggles’ post.

“And for the naysayers in the comments: It doesn’t matter where Black women go, they are always at risk. Do what you have to do to ensure you return home.”

Concerns around travel to Mexico rose following the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, who was found unresponsive at a villa in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico in October 2022. The people she traveled to Mexico with said she died of alcohol poisoning but an autopsy found that she died of severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.

In April 2023, the Department of Justice revealed no federal charges would be filed. Robinson’s family is still demanding for justice and calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

For the Black women interested in traveling by themselves, global traveler Latrice, who has traveled to 12 countries and lived in three as an expat, shared three tips.

Avoid letting the public and outsiders know that you’re traveling alone.

Don’t drink too much to the point you’re unaware of your surroundings or have impaired judgment.

Research your destination beforehand and learn conversational phrases that will help you navigate the country better.

