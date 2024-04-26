Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Fans On A Travel Adventure In New Roku Originals Series Tracee Ellis Ross is hitting the road and taking fans along for the ride in her new solo travel series "Tracee Travels."









Tracee Ellis Ross is jet-setting the globe and taking fans along for the ride in her new solo travel series for Roku Originals “Tracee Travels.”

The award-winning actress and entrepreneur is gearing up to begin filming a new travel docuseries that will follow her as she “meticulously, laboriously, and sometimes ridiculously prepares for and travels solo to spectacular locations,” Variety reports. With a focus on the “beauty, fashion, design, food, and culture” each destination holds, Ellis Ross forges her own journey with her signature style, wit, and comedic flair.

“I took my first solo trip when I was 22 years old. I decided way back then that I wouldn’t wait to do the things I wanted to do or for my life to come to me,” Ross says. “I’ve been solo traveling ever since, now there’s just a lot more luggage!”

Destinations for the travel series have yet to be announced. But the “Black-ish” star will be executive producing the show with E. Brian Dobbins as part of her Joy Mill Entertainment and Artists First production companies. Adriana Ambriz and Caroline Soss will serve as co-executive producers, along with Olivia LaRoche, Roku Originals’ head of alternative originals who will oversee the development of the series.

“I hope this show reminds people that they too can courageously live their lives on their own terms, find their happiness, and be their whole selves and their best selves — by themselves,” Ross shares. “Everyone deserves to be joyous and audaciously free.”

The “Girlfriends” star often teases her solo travel adventures on social media to her 11 million+ followers. Fashion and comical lifestyle clips are the highlight, which adds to Roku’s excitement to partner with her for the new show.

“No one travels like Tracee Ellis Ross — when it comes to going solo in style, she’s the expert,” Brian Tannenbaum, Roku Media’s head of originals says. “We can’t wait to partner with Tracee, Joy Mill Entertainment and Artists First to take viewers on the trip of a lifetime and witness the delight of self-discovery and independence.”

“Tracee Travels” is set to premiere on Roku in 2025.

