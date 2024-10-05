News by Sharelle Burt Social Media Clowns Black Trump Supporter Jumped By Other MAGA Supporters An unidentified Black man was physically attacked by two white men while standing in line at a Trump rally in Saginaw, Michigan.







A viral video, posted to X of a Black Donald Trump supporter being violently jumped by two white MAGA supporters has people clowning him up and down social media timelines.

The video shows an unidentified Black man being physically attacked by two white men while standing in line at a Trump rally in Saginaw, Michigan. Bystanders were seen filming the encounter, which lasted around 20 seconds. As the video went viral, the man, labeled a MAGA supporter due to his bright red Trump hoodie and hat, received more punches online as users jumped in.

Democratic account holder @popularliberal laughed at the incident. “Aha… that’s what they get!!!,” he said.

Aha… that’s what they get!!! — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) October 3, 2024

Book influencer @whatupsisi reposted a screenshot of the attack saying, “when you do clownery…”

One user wondered why he was there to begin with while another questioned if he thought his attire would be enough to have him “included.” “When 90 percent of the people that attend those rallies are racist, this is what you can expect. Did the black Trump supporter think he was going to be welcomed at a Trump rally?,” @dwericks2 wrote.

When 90 percent of the people that attend those rallies are racist, this is what you can expect. Did the black Trump supporter think he was going to be welcomed at a Trump rally? — Dennis MAGA Menace 💙🇺🇸🇺🇦🌊🌴🌞🏝️🦩🏖️ (@dwericks2) October 4, 2024

@TruWordsRSpoken compared the encounter to that of when a white lawmaker patted Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.) on the back of the head, referring to another way of saying “good boy.”

It’s giving this kind of vibe: pic.twitter.com/HZW20iSmQg — TrueWordsRSpoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) October 3, 2024

The reality is there is an influx of Black Trump supporters in the battleground state of Michigan. According to ABC News, Black voters make up close to 13% of Michigan’s electorate and while polls show Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining confidence among Black voters, Trump is still standing his ground in Michigan. A poll shows a significant drop in Democratic support for young voters.

However, the young voters are very specific on what they want to see from Trump, if elected in November. Michigan voters want him to focus on the economy more, specifically job creation and decreasing inflation. As a battleground state, he narrowly won voters over in 2016 but they feel if he shifts his focus some, the 2024 election is his.

