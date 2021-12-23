Black Twitter Comes to Michael Vick’s Defense After News Surfaced that Last Fighting Dog Dies

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick spent some time in prison less than 15 years ago after pleading guilty in 2007 for his role in a dogfighting ring.

After spending 21 months in federal prison, he went back and resumed his career in the NFL. According to The Washington Post, 47 out of the 48 dogs rescued from Vick’s property in Virginia were taken in by various organizations around the country.

Bad Rap, a local nonprofit working for animal welfare rights and protection announced on its Facebook page that one of the dogs rescued from Vick’s property in 2007, Sweet Frodo had died. He was the last of the fighting dogs recovered from Vick’s property.

“The incredible ‘Vick dog’ era is over. On Saturday, we had the great honor and privilege of attending the transition of the sweet, shy Frodo as his family helped him pass over to be with the rest of the dogs from the group. He was the last of 48 brave survivors from that game changing case. Seized and rescued in 2007, we estimate that he would’ve been 15 years old – and THIS is the important part – the last 14 years of his life were spent being pampered like a prince with the Ramirez family and dogs. Sweet Frodo – How we loved him. He was one of the bravest survivors we’ve ever met.”

For years after the scandal of his dogfighting ring took place, despite serving his time and rehabilitating himself, a faction of people continued to hang the ordeal over Vick‘s head despite any good deeds he had done.

The news of Sweet Frodo passing stirred up online hate for Vick, but Black Twitter came to his defense after his name was being trashed once again.

This is Frodo. He was the last of 48 survivors rescued from Michael Vick’s dogfighting operation in 2007. He passed away over the weekend at the age of 15, surrounded by so much love. He and the rest of his very brave friends helped change animal welfare forever. 15/10 for all pic.twitter.com/9EDrRs2x7N — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 21, 2021

white people treat Michael Vick like he H!tler — Writer (@terxme) December 22, 2021

Y’all talk about Michael Vick’s dogfighting history more than Big Ben’s rape history https://t.co/V73XvFg4Yp — Paco (@FuxkPalmr) December 21, 2021

Y’all will argue and say what Michael Vick done to those dogs was evil . But a certain people has been killing animals , displaying animal heads on their walls as sport , but we call one inhuman because another gets over looked . — Lee Ramos Patrick (@itsjustlee___) December 22, 2021

The fact that Michael Vick is trending just shows you how our Prison System is a waste of time. He did the crime, and the time. He apologized and he’s put lots of time, and money to prevent his crime from ever happening again. And he’s still despised by a lot of people. — Maurice Mo Brown (@MoBreezy213) December 21, 2021

America is so Anti-Black… They Honored the Last Surviving DOG From the #MichaelVick case. More than the last surviving victims Of the Black Wall Street Massacre! pic.twitter.com/tzehtdGYYM — Black Alpha Network (@BlackAlphaNetw1) December 22, 2021

White people quick to tell us to move on from slavery but still hold grudges about Michael Vick. — 4 (@4OURTH__) December 21, 2021

all this for Michael Vick 20 years later. meanwhile, Kyle Rittenhouse selling out arenas https://t.co/Sl0dh9RnaA — Diamantè (@albcanada) December 21, 2021

All these news outlets posting about Michael Vick all of a sudden. It must be some white player about to get in trouble for something soon. — Monty Hall (@wodouble22) December 21, 2021

Michael Vick paid his debt to society by serving prison time and losing millions of dollars and has demonstrated reasonable remorse for what he did. Time to stop dragging that dude. — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) December 21, 2021

Sorry for the dog. But people need to let their hatred towards Michael Vick over this go. I https://t.co/Z2Ftt9Tr7I — Black 🦅 (@Kuroeagles) December 21, 2021