 Black Twitter Comes to Michael Vick's Defense After News Surfaced that Last Fighting Dog Dies

Black Twitter Comes to Michael Vick’s Defense After News Surfaced that Last Fighting Dog Dies

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton7
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick spent some time in prison less than 15 years ago after pleading guilty in 2007 for his role in a dogfighting ring.

After spending 21 months in federal prison, he went back and resumed his career in the NFL. According to The Washington Post, 47 out of the 48 dogs rescued from Vick’s property in Virginia were taken in by various organizations around the country.

Bad Rap, a local nonprofit working for animal welfare rights and protection announced on its Facebook page that one of the dogs rescued from Vick’s property in 2007, Sweet Frodo had died. He was the last of the fighting dogs recovered from Vick’s property.

“The incredible ‘Vick dog’ era is over. On Saturday, we had the great honor and privilege of attending the transition of the sweet, shy Frodo as his family helped him pass over to be with the rest of the dogs from the group. He was the last of 48 brave survivors from that game changing case. Seized and rescued in 2007, we estimate that he would’ve been 15 years old – and THIS is the important part – the last 14 years of his life were spent being pampered like a prince with the Ramirez family and dogs. Sweet Frodo – How we loved him. He was one of the bravest survivors we’ve ever met.”

For years after the scandal of his dogfighting ring took place, despite serving his time and rehabilitating himself, a faction of people continued to hang the ordeal over Vick‘s head despite any good deeds he had done.

The news of Sweet Frodo passing stirred up online hate for Vick, but Black Twitter came to his defense after his name was being trashed once again.

