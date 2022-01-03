 'Can He Live?' After Alfonso Ribeiro Posts Holiday Photo of Family, Black Twitter Criticizes Picture

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton13
Alfonso Ribeiro
(Twitter)

Poor Alfonso Ribeiro! For years he has fought the label of not being Black even after his years on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Carlton Banks. From his role on Silver Spoons to his current role as host of America’s Funniest Videos, it seems that whatever he does, he can’t shake that label of not being Black.

Oh, and he did marry a white woman, so, there’s that.

The actor posted a recent photograph of his family, and as you can imagine, Black Twitter had a ball with the pic.

Last summer, Ribeiro spoke exclusively with Atlanta Black Star about the stigma that came with playing such a popular character on an iconic show.

But he also said he feels that being married to a white woman places him in an uncomfortable position when he is out in public, and he sees the looks he receives combined with being typecast as Carlton Banks and being in a mixed marriage, he said, makes him feel like Black people will never accept him.

