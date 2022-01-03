‘Can He Live?’ After Alfonso Ribeiro Posts Holiday Photo of Family, Black Twitter Criticizes Picture

Poor Alfonso Ribeiro! For years he has fought the label of not being Black even after his years on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Carlton Banks. From his role on Silver Spoons to his current role as host of America’s Funniest Videos, it seems that whatever he does, he can’t shake that label of not being Black.

Oh, and he did marry a white woman, so, there’s that.

The actor posted a recent photograph of his family, and as you can imagine, Black Twitter had a ball with the pic.

People clowning Alfonso Ribeiro for his family photo don’t even surprise me. Being a Square Black Man makes you the laughing stock in the black community, but when you date out, makes you the target of hate. — Igwe The Dondada (@Igwe_the_Don) December 31, 2021

Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife has some of the strongest genes I’ve ever seen. His genes did not even pinch the kids. — THEE Blueprint 🫐 (@JerLisa_Nicole) December 28, 2021

Lmao Alfonso Ribeiro has to have some of the weakest genes known to man. Not one sun kissed child. Maybe they’ll get his height 🤷🏽‍♀️🤔🤪 https://t.co/8pO9UgUcXo — T i A 🔥 (@VenAqui2ME) December 28, 2021

@alfonso_ribeiro you have a lovely family my brother congratulations. Only immature people won’t see it that way. — MX.FLI (@darinthereal) December 31, 2021

GSN-Alphonso Ribeiro for all of his achievements and work, the entertainer cannot escape the occasional jab. Ribeiro posted a Holidays/Christmas picture of his family on Twitter. The photo did not escape the sight of Black Twitterhttps://t.co/1yy4ssHEZk — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) January 2, 2022

Alfonso Ribeiro has a beautiful family It’s about to be 2022 and ya’ll still acting like it’s 1902 BYEEEEEEEEEEEEE — Meka duh! (@missmeka1987) December 29, 2021

Alfonso Ribeiro being in an interracial relationship just makes so much sense — 🍫🦍Juicy Chocolate🦍🍫 (@JuicyxChocolate) December 29, 2021

Last summer, Ribeiro spoke exclusively with Atlanta Black Star about the stigma that came with playing such a popular character on an iconic show.

But he also said he feels that being married to a white woman places him in an uncomfortable position when he is out in public, and he sees the looks he receives combined with being typecast as Carlton Banks and being in a mixed marriage, he said, makes him feel like Black people will never accept him.