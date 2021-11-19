Black Twitter Sounds Off On Chaka Khan And Stephanie Mills VERZUZ

Two soul R&B divas took to the VERZUZ platform to take us on a trip down memory lane through their Grammy Award-winning music catalog.

Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills hosted “A Night for the Queens” on VERZUZ Thursday night, and the responses from Black Twitter spoke for all of us.

The two songstresses were lit and vocally fit for the live performance that included past hits like Chaka’s “Once You Get Started,” “Everlasting Love,” and “I Feel For You” and Mills’ “Sweet Sensation,” “If I Were Your Woman,” and “Comfort of a Man.”

Ahead of the show, Mills took to Instagram to give a subtle nod to both of their accolades and how the soul legends had “nothing to prove” to the new generation who might be unaware of their influence in music.

“We [have] nothing to prove other than to show our young Black sisters we are enough and stronger together,” Mills wrote. “We’re all about the love of the music, positive vibes and a lot of harmony.”

But it was Chaka’s seemingly inebriated appearance at the show that left many wondering if Chaka got a little too lit ahead of the live stage show. While the soul icon made it through VERZUZ and even won a few rounds, social media credited Mills for helping to hold things down on Chaka’s behalf.

At one point, Mills took the mic and reminded the youngins’ that she is a true Brooklyn native.

Others asked for help when it came to Chaka Khan’s performance.

Oh I can't watch this. Too upsetting. Someone please help Chaka Khan. — I’m Gary (@imgarysuarez) November 19, 2021

One person even asked for the show to end to prevent Chaka from further embarrassment.

omg CANCEL THE #VERZUZ ! Don't show Chaka like this pic.twitter.com/QGnijhV6SL — 𝔟𝔞𝔟𝔶 𝔭𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 (@baby2gold) November 19, 2021

Another Twitter user joked that Chaka might not have even realized she was performing live last night.

When Chaka finds out she did a #Verzuz tonight pic.twitter.com/hsl9t5NUYE — Tyrese Sympathizer 💯🇳🇬 (@and1grad) November 19, 2021

Someone else reminded viewers to respect their elders and mind their little millennial business when it came to grown folks’ business.

Chaka done broke Black Twitter cause we all seeing the same thing but we also respect our elders so we just all gonna sit here like we at the kids table again and that aunty that’s always lit is going off on whatever she sippin from that paper bag. #Verzuz — I wake up petty (@Melonious_Petty) November 19, 2021

Stephanie Mills was applauded for being a true “sister” for holding Chaka down.

I appreciate how Stephanie Mills is supporting Chaka Khan.. that’s a real sister friend.#VERZUZ — Sampson (@OfficialSampson) November 19, 2021

Shout out to Stephanie Mills though she ain't leaving Chaka out to dry. That's love! #Verzuz #VerzuzTV pic.twitter.com/l8smJKxk73 — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) November 19, 2021

Another captured a clip showing Mills singing background vocals for Chaka during her set.

Stephanie out get jogging the stage, doing background for Chaka, making sure Chaka don’t fall and singing her own songs. That’s how they made artist back then #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/f4S9AuxPg9 — Air-Rum (@__aarum) November 19, 2021

This is my takeaway for the evening. Stephanie is pulling double duty as featured performer, hype woman, background singer, and moral support. #Verzuz https://t.co/ZeC43b6I2C — April (@ReignOfApril) November 19, 2021

Despite Chaka’s struggles throughout the night, the sisterhood between her and Mills was on full display. It was also the key takeaway among viewers.