Teens Pitch Business Ideas To Ikea The Black United Fund teamed with Ikea for teens to pitch their business proposals.







A new program in southeast Michigan is giving opportunities to kids in Canton. The Black United Fund is bringing teens to Ikea and allowing them to pitch their self-made business proposals to the stores’ receptive leadership team.

One of the judges for the program sat down with WXYZ News to talk with the program participants about the new opportunity.

Future entrepreneur and program winner Brendan White, in 11th Grade, opened up about his plans for the future.

“I wish to own my own real estate agency and start a multitude of passive income – such as vending machine businesses,” he said.

Recognizing how important it was important it was to make a good impression on the managerial board of Ikea, Brendan didn’t take the meeting lightly.

“I did a little research before I came today,” he told the outlet. “I felt like I had to make an impression a big impression. I can get a little jittery so I’m still working on that.”

On Aug. 22, he and 15 other metro Detroit high schoolers met with the Canton Ikea business leaders. They each pitched marketing ideas to potentially have them brought to life by the multimillion-dollar company as part of their Retail Business Program — which is partnering with the Black United Fund to make It all happen.

BUF member Carlotta Tutt Holloway explained, “We wanted to make sure that they learn lessons from some of the top retailers.”

She continued, “Many students aren’t actually aware of these types of opportunities, so we wanted to make sure that they can do this aware that they can be marketing experts, aware of the fact that they can start their own business.”

The program is one week long, and focuses on representation, fostering leadership, and equity.

Ikea Area Marketing Manager Kevin Matthews added, “Being from the Detroit area originally. Being a little Black boy that did not understand the types of jobs available in the creative space. It just felt like a good thing to do. To expose other Black and brown kids to opportunities and jobs we may not know about.”

“I also just wanted to make sure there was representation of an African American leader, so I felt like it was important to be a part of it.”

Brendan won the competition by pitching an idea to bring Detroit rapper Skilla Baby to the store. He will be working over the next year with the furniture retailers to continue to grow his business instinct.

