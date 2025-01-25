News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Unnamed And Unbound’: Black Voters Matter Launches Podcast To Challenge Trump’s Policies And Empower Black Communities Black Voters Matter launched the podcast on MLK Day.







Black Voters Matter is working to keep morale high within the Black community following the 2024 election by launching its new podcast, “Unnamed and Unbound: Black Voters Matter Podcast.”

Strategically launched on MLK Day, the new visual podcast series amplifies opposition to the authoritarian policies proposed by Donald Trump and his administration. Each episode highlights Black Voters Matter’s (BVM) ongoing commitment to standing up against injustice in all its forms, the organization explained in its announcement.

“This isn’t just another political podcast. It’s your front-row seat to real talk about what’s happening in Black communities, straight from the folks doing the work!” the organization wrote in a tweet.

🎙️ Big news: We're taking the movement to your headphones! Introducing "Unnamed and Unbound" – our new podcast dropping TOMORROW!



This isn't just another political podcast. It's your front-row seat to real talk about what's happening in Black communities, straight from the folks… pic.twitter.com/d0yvUKUYk0 — Black Voters Matter Fund (@BlackVotersMtr) January 19, 2025

“Unnamed and Unbound” aims to demystify politics and policy for the Black community, delivering clear and accessible insights. The podcast’s name reflects Black Voters Matter’s commitment to power-building while honoring the past and boldly claiming the future.

“Unnamed” represents the countless unsung freedom fighters whose stories were erased, contributions overlooked, and voices silenced. It also symbolizes the Black voters whose experiences and needs remain ignored by mainstream media and politicians today. “Unbound” serves as a reminder of the power of free speech and moving without restriction to build power beyond limits.

With the launch of its new podcast, BVM aims to engage Black audiences, who comprise nearly half of the 135 million Americans consuming news and information from podcasts each month. The bi-weekly podcast hopes to weed out the noise and sensationalism of mainstream media by offering listeners accurate information through a Black lens.

Each episode will delve into topics central to BVM’s mission of empowering Black communities, including social and environmental justice, criminal justice reform, healthcare, reproductive freedom, and reparations, all while reimagining what a truly inclusive democracy can look like.

The podcast will feature subject matter experts, grassroots organizers, and activists engaging in meaningful conversations that unpack complex topics and explore pathways for progress under a hostile administration. Episode 1, titled “Black & Mad – A Post-Election Reflection,” captures an unfiltered reaction from Black Voters Matter’s co-founders to the outcomes of the 2024 election. Get a tease of the discussion above.