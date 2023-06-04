Black-Owned Rideshare Protects Passengers With Drivers Who Carry Guns

Black Wolf, a Black-owned private security company, has launched a new premium Uber-like rideshare app for the common consumer to have a high profile, fully secure experience crafted just for them, according to the company’s Instagram profile.

The drivers are armed licensed gun carriers, providing a high-level of protection and experience for each passenger who patronizes their service.

The company hails itself as the “personal protection ride-hail app.”



Black Wolf CEO Kerry KingBrown was a former A-list agent to many known musicians including Meek Mill, Rick Ross and more. His career also consisted of serving as an Executive Protection Driver for a U.S. Congressman. It was there the idea came about for the premium service app.

It’s not just for high profile clientele. Social media has been picking up on the business, and even local media.

“this company is like Uber or Lyft” Lawrence Jones III said.“But the people driving the cars are armed. It’s cool. It’s like man on fire.”

And get this, armed protection isn’t the only thing Black Wolf is pushing with its rideshare app. There’s a tracking feature included and drivers are certified in CPR.

This type of service may also stir some people up, though. As the conversations around gun control continue to be stressed after the slew of school shootings in our country. Yet, the thought of heightened protection for those who can afford the service may be worthwhile. The number of drivers assaulted while working for Uber and Lyft could push an interest in them using this app in cities that will allow it. On the flip side, though, passengers of the two popular ridesharing apps have also reported cases of harassment and assault from drivers. That can possibly instill a bit of fear in the rider knowing their driver is armed.

However, even with potential fears from both sides of the coin, KingBrown makes it clear that the experience is like having a “personal bodyguard.”

Clientele who have been interested in armed rideshare services range from attorneys to judges to even high-earning business owners and entrepreneurs. People from any class or demographic could benefit from upgraded protection. Yet, people may find this app more useful in more

The app took its first ride in Atlanta this month and went viral on TikTok, proving the power of social media to be one of a kind.

