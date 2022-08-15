Black Woman Developer, Wife of Fortnite Creator Launches Live Social Shopping Platform

Entrepreneur and full-stack developer, Meka Knepley, is launching a social live shopping mobile application and platform called ReUp.

With a TikTok like interface, ReUp allows shoppers to join the app and shop brands that support community — as many are created by local entrepreneurs. Focusing initially on beauty, personal care, lifestyle, fashion, personal grooming and relaxation, the app features handmade luxury items selected exclusively from vendors that support the community.

“The application is designed to offer an interactive shopping experience to buyers from every background and interest,” said Meka Knepley, remarking on the application’s social shopping with a purpose.

Founder Meka Knepley, a full-stack developer with a degree in simulation and game design, is famously married to Pete Knepley, principal programmer at Epic Games, one of the creators of Fortnite Battle Royale. Fortnite fans may be familiar with her husband’s persona from Knepley’s Pawn Shop in Battle Royale. Like her husband, Knepley has a passion for problem solving and project development while having a background in game design.

The interactive shopping platform includes a myriad of carefully selected stores and local vendors ready to serve shoppers’ expectations, desires and needs. As a shopper you can bookmark, save, share, comment or follow any store that you like. You can also view the comments, likes and shares made by others and share your shopping experience together with an online social community. Instead of relying on customer reviews only, you can also interact with every brand or store as a whole new persona. This allows you to share experiences together with the stores. Vendors can also interact with shoppers by going live.

ReUp is a champion for diversity and inclusion that strives to highlight and promote high quality goods, handmade products and one-of-a-kind items from vendors who are often overlooked.

The ReUp: Social Shopping platform currently has nearly 1,000 sellers during its pre-launch phase. The mobile app is currently available for both buyers and sellers to download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

To learn more, please visit Joinreup.com.