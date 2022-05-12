Black Woman Entrepreneur Opens Two Call Centers, Turns Financial Tragedy into Successful Business

Meet Jennifer Lang, founder and chief executive officer of Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC, a Black-owned agency based in Houston, Texas that sells life insurance policies nationwide. Her company has become so successful that she now has two call centers.

Jennifer, like most people, always thought that life insurance was something you needed for a funeral. However, once her mother became ill, she learned that it could be used for so much more.

At the time, Jennifer was working in New York as a corporate manager and an emergency phone call changed all of that. Her mother was being rushed to the hospital and Jennifer left New York for what she thought would be a two or three-week stay. Unfortunately, those weeks turned into ten years as her mother’s full-time caregiver.

Her mother required 24-hour care and being that Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care costs, only 100 days, she hired home health care aides to assist with her mother’s activities of daily living (ADLs).

The yearly out-of-pocket cost was $35,000, so over this ten year period, her total cost was

$350,000. As she searched for ways to offset the out-of-pocket costs, she learned about long-term care products. However, like any insurance, it has to be in place before the need arises.

The desire to help people avoid this financial learning curve is what propelled Jennifer to obtain her life insurance license. She focused on teaching no stock market risk strategies that would provide life insurance backed solutions to help consumers cover the rising costs of long-term care.

As she started her company and began contracting with multiple life insurance companies, she launched a call center that would be able to offer life insurance quotes at competitive rates to help consumers nationwide, protect their future financial goals.

For more details, visit JenniferLangFinancialServices.com, call 877-487-8926, or visit her office at 440 Louisiana Street, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77002.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.