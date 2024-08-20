Meet The Black Woman In Charge Of The Country’s First Fully Digital Presidential Library

Another Black woman has made history. Dr. Kenvi Phillips is the director of the Barack Obama Presidential Library, the first of its kind to be fully digital.

According to People Of Color In Tech (POCIT), Phillips began her inaugural role on June 16, putting her in charge of all the programs and activities at the library—virtually, of course. As the Obama Foundation decided not to construct a physical building to host the traditional establishment, its records, with approximately 95% already made digitally, are now being kept in this virtual forum.

While this innovative project is new, Phillips’ career is rich with its own history. The two-time Howard University graduate is no novice in library and archival management.

Not only has she served as the director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at Brown University Library, but Phillips has also devoted her time and leadership to her alma mater’s Moorland-Spingarn Research Center. The center hosts the largest amount of resources and documents on the global Black diaspora.

With over two decades of experience, Phillips is a beacon of representation and proficiency for this groundbreaking role. Archivist of the United States, Dr. Colleen Shogan, shared her excitement about the appointment in a press release.

“I am excited Dr. Phillips is joining the National Archives as the Director of the Barack Obama Presidential Library. With her extensive experience in libraries and archives and her passion for public history, she will be an excellent steward for our archival and artifact collections and public engagement work,” said Shogan in May. “As the Director of the first digital presidential library in our system, Kenvi will help shape a new course for how we think about access to, and engagement with, the stories and decisions that helped shape our nation.”

The Obama Foundation CEO Valeria Jarrett also emphasized Phillips’ storied history in archiving materials.

“Her strong experience in archives and collections will help make the digitized records a great asset that will be available to everyone, everywhere, including historians, researchers, educators, and students,” explained Jarrett. “We look forward to continuing to work with the National Archives as they provide access to these historic records, and we look forward to displaying artifacts from the Obama Presidential Library in the Foundation’s Obama Presidential Museum, which we will open on the South Side of Chicago in Spring 2026.”

While making history herself, Phillips will offer her leadership and expertise to promote Obama’s legacy through these collections.

