Claudienne Hibbert-Smith Wins Prestigious Award For $377M In Real Estate Sales In 1 Year

Claudienne Hibbert-Smith, the founder and CEO of TRU Real Estate Exchange Elite, and an African American real estate mogul from Miami, has been recognized by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) with the Top Teams Award for an outstanding $377 million in sales volume in 2024. This recognition places Hibbert-Smith and her team among the very best in the nation, honoring not only their production but their ongoing commitment to transforming lives through homeownership and real estate wealth building.

Hibbert-Smith’s recognition by NAREB underscores her influence as both a business leader and community advocate. The $377 million milestone reflects her team’s dedication to:

• Educating buyers and sellers on building wealth through real estate.

• Expanding access to grants, down payment assistance, and financing options.

• Developing agents into industry leaders through training, mentorship, and systems.

• Creating impact far beyond sales numbers by fostering homeownership in underserved communities.

Hibbert-Smith said, “Winning this award is about more than numbers — it’s about creating opportunities, building legacies, and proving that when we work together, we can transform entire communities. I’m honored to stand on the shoulders of those who fought for democracy in housing, and I’m committed to carrying that mission forward through every deal, every agent, and every family we serve.”

About her company

TRU Real Estate Exchange, a South Florida-based powerhouse real estate team led by Claudienne Hibbert-Smith and powered by EXP Realty. Built on the principles of excellence, education, and empowerment, TRU specializes in helping buyers, sellers, and investors achieve their real estate goals while also training agents to maximize their production and wealth-building potential.

About NAREB

Founded in 1947, the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) is the oldest minority trade association in America. Known as the “Realtists,” NAREB was established to ensure democracy in housing and to empower Black real estate professionals at a time when access to the industry and fair housing were systematically denied. Today, it continues to advance its mission by supporting African-American real estate professionals and advocating for policies that expand Black homeownership, generational wealth, and economic empowerment.

