Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Aaron Jordan Jr. Partners With Vision Films To Distribute “Dating My Past” Movie Globally This collaboration marks a major milestone for Jordan and his business partner on the film, paving the way for the global distribution of Dating My Past.







American TV personality and relationship expert Aaron Jordan Jr. has announced his signing of a distribution deal with Vision Films Inc. to help bring his long-anticipated movie, Dating My Past, to the global audience.

This collaboration marks a major milestone for Jordan and his business partner on the film, paving the way for the global distribution of Dating My Past, a contemporary Black love story that sheds light on the complexities and personal battles of dating in today’s world, emphasizing self-reflection, love, and the journey of self-discovery.

“I am deeply grateful for this wonderful opportunity to partner with Vision Films Inc. to bring my new movie, Dating My Past, to a wider audience,” Jordan said. “This opportunity creates a pathway for audiences worldwide to be immersed in a film that speaks to real human experiences. Our stories of love, self-reflection, and the lessons we learn along the way are stories worth telling.”

Lise Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films, adds, “We’re thrilled to be distributing Dating My Past, a movie about the lessons learned from loves and losses that will take audiences on an emotional ride along with its characters.”

Vision Films Inc., an established independent film distributor, is expected to distribute the new movie on February 11, 2025, across Transactional Video on Demand [TVOD] platforms, making its heartfelt narrative accessible to millions across North America and, thus, expanding Jordan and his Know Your Worth LLC’s reach and influence within the realm of independent filmmaking.

Dating My Past is a deeply personal narrative that examines the complexities of relationships and personal growth. Its exploration of the past as a path to understanding oneself is expected to connect strongly with its viewers, especiallyfemale viewers in the 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, and 55+ age demographics.

As the film delves into the protagonist’s emotional journey through former relationships and her quest for clarity and healing, it brings to life the book’s powerful message on love, loss, and the universal experience of self-discovery.

For more information about Dating My Past, please contact Aaron Jordan Jr., Know Your Worth LLC, at knowyourworthradioshow@gmail.com or Anissa King at the information below.

This article was first reported on Blacknews.com

