Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Woman Opens First Black-Owned Virtual Assistant Recruitment Agency In The Philippines







Meet Lainika E. Johnson, the founder and CEO of PRESS (Philippines Remote Expert Staffing Solutions), a pioneering Black-owned remote staffing firm that has set a transformative benchmark in the Philippine recruitment industry. With an innovative approach and commitment to fostering global connections, her company hosted a groundbreaking live hiring event in December 2024 in Davao City, the largest city on the country’s second-largest island. This was the first such event in the country.

This trailblazing event brought together aspiring virtual assistants and industry professionals for an unparalleled experience. Unlike traditional job fairs, the company’s Live Hiring Event included free workshops tailored specifically to equip virtual assistants with the tools needed to excel in the global remote work sector.

Johnson, who flew to the Philippines to personally lead the event, shattered industry norms by directly engaging with applicants — a move that resonated deeply with attendees and highlighted her company’s unique approach.

“This isn’t just about hiring; it’s about creating opportunities and providing resources to uplift talented individuals,” she said. “My company, PRESS, stands out by not only connecting clients with tech-trained virtual assistants but also investing in the growth and success of our talent.”

PRESS leverages a rigorous talent acquisition process, ensuring only the most skilled professionals join its network. With expertise in AI and cutting-edge technology, its virtual assistants are more than support staff — they are strategic partners driving efficiency and innovation for businesses worldwide.

The Live Hiring Event reflects Johnson’s mission to empower Filipino professionals while challenging conventional recruitment methods. Her company is reshaping the remote staffing industry and fostering a global community where talent and innovation thrive.

For more information, visit the official website at PRESSStaffing.com.

For press inquiries and media interviews, contact jocelyn@pressstaffing.com or 916-367-4103.

This story was first reported by Blackbusiness.com.

