Black, Woman-Owned Accessories Brand, Harper Ray, Earns $106,000 In One Day

Harper Ray Accessories, a Black, woman-owned-and-operated accessories brand, surpassed its goal of earning $100,000 in one day.

Detroit entrepreneur Gillian Bradley is celebrating a milestone for a business that she created by channeling her childhood love for fashion and arts and crafts. It wasn’t until high school that she discovered her calling for jewelry making.

“In high school, we had a jewelry class as an elective, and we were able to saw and mold metals and things. I used to take that class really seriously. It was really fun to me to design different pieces of jewelry, and that is really how this started,” said Bradley, according to the Michigan Chronicle.

Before establishing her business model, Bradley sold crafted jewelry items at school. Harper Ray, which gets its name from Bradley’s grandfather, James Harper, was officially launched at Michigan State University, where Bradley earned a degree. The brand began as an e-commerce store but quickly expanded.

“We feel like it’s for us by us,” Bradley said, as per a previous Detroit Free Press report. “Most jewelry is marketed towards men to buy for women for special occasions. So we believe that you can buy your own jewelry. You deserve to shine every day, not just on special occasions. And men don’t have to buy it for you. We felt like there was a gap in the industry, and that’s what we’re here to fill.”

Following the end of a $20 Tuesday mega sale, Bradley took to Instagram to share her business’ achievement. She also expressed gratitude to her support system and the “harper baes” for being so loyal.

“I was just a baby in high school making myself some basketball wives earrings (iykyk)…I never imagined any of this,” she captioned a post of photos. “$100k in one day?! still so surreal. thanks to my girls for believing in me and helping me build this brand. I know I always say it but I’m nothing without y’all! & of course thanks to the harper baes for rocking with us so tough.”

“We a year later but we not a dollar short,” she continued.

Harper Ray features a collection of fashion accessories from charm bracelets to anklets and body jewelry to hair accessories. Last year, Bradley opened a brick-and-mortar location in Southfield, Michigan, using personal funds and profits made from sales.

Bradley wants to represent a broad spectrum of people in this business while making women look and feel good.

“I think that we are such a large consumer base for so many different people, so many different brands, and, of course, so many different industries. I think it’s a beautiful thing for us to be able to recognize that power and start being the people who are providing some of these products and services,” said Bradley, per the Michigan Chronicle.

She continued: “We’re here to make an impact. We’re here to make women feel good. That’s what our aim is every day.”