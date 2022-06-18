Black Woman-Owned ‘The Sistah Stop’ Exclusively Sells Black Woman-Created Products

A first-of-its-kind store opened its doors yesterday at Atlantic Station mall in midtown Atlanta, that is exclusive to vendors who are Black women.

The Sistah Shop had only one vision in mind — to uplift fellow Black women by providing a space for their products to thrive.

“In this store are the dreams of hundreds of Black women entrepreneurs around the country,” said Sistah Shop owner Aisha Taylor Issah.

WSB-TV caught up with the proprietor and she expressed her joy of the shop opening up just before the Juneteenth holiday.

“We know how powerful it is to celebrate everything that is Blackness. That is entrepreneurship. That is freedom,” Issah said.

Everything in the store is Black woman-owned, from jewelry and art to school supplies and skin care. Over 90 Black woman-owned brands will be featured.

While Issah also has a sister store in New Jersey, The Sistah Shop will be the blueprint of all Black woman-owned retailers in the area.

“We’re expecting people to come in and just be wowed,” she told the outlet. “A celebration of all this means for our ‘Sistahs’ and our people as a whole.”

The official grand opening kicked off on Friday night at 6 p.m.

As previously reported, many exclusively Black-owned shops have exploded in retail centers across the country, most notably right there in DeKalb County with last year’s opening of the New Black Wall Street Market.

The 125,000 sq. ft., 120-vendor building arose from a redevelopment project to honor and represent the goals and accomplishments of the original Black Wall Street that was thriving for Black people before it was burned down and destroyed by white mobs in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 100 years ago.

While the market got off to a rocky start, they seemed to have smoothened things out, having just completed an expo and celebrations for Juneteenth are underway.

Stores like The Sistah Shop serve to remind the community of Black excellence, entrepreneurship, and resilience.

